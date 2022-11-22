Motivation might be hard to find in a game that won’t change much for the Mountaineers, but closing the 2022 season with a win, even without the possibility of a bowl game, could help to offer fans hope for the future. The distinction of being the first West Virginia team to beat both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the same season is also something head coach Neal Brown and the players talked about wanting to accomplish.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO