Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Bounces Back with 89-71 Win Over Portland State in PK85

PORTLAND — West Virginia bounced back in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, defeating Portland State 89-71. WVU will play for fifth place on Sunday against Florida. West Virginia’s (5-1) offense was able to get it going again on Friday, shooting 61 percent from the field....
3 Keys to West Virginia Football Finishing Season Strong Against Oklahoma State

Motivation might be hard to find in a game that won’t change much for the Mountaineers, but closing the 2022 season with a win, even without the possibility of a bowl game, could help to offer fans hope for the future. The distinction of being the first West Virginia team to beat both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the same season is also something head coach Neal Brown and the players talked about wanting to accomplish.
Bob Huggins Confident Once Matthews, Mitchell Are Back to 100 Percent

PORTLAND — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins mentioned he will be more confident once forwards Emmitt Matthews and Tre Mitchell back to 100 percent. Matthews and Mitchell are two of the few Mountaineers that have had the stomach bug this week. Huggins mentions that the players were throwing up and taking IV’s before the Purdue game on Thursday.
Bob Huggins Sits Alone in Third on All-Time Wins List

PORTLAND — With West Virginia’s 89-71 win over Portland State, WVU head coach Bob Huggins sits alone in third for all-time wins. Huggins, who now has 921 wins, tied UConn legend Jim Calhoun last Friday and passed him today. Calhoun won three national championships with the Huskies in...
West Virginia to Play Florida on Sunday For PK85 Fifth Place Game

PORTLAND — With West Virginia’s 89-71 win over Portland State, the Mountaineers will take on Florida on Sunday at the Chiles Center, the University of Portland’s gym. Time is set for 8:30 p.m. est. with ESPNU taking the coverage. Florida lost to Xavier in the first round...
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Scores 1,000th-Career Point

WVU F Emmitt Matthews scored his 1,000th-career point during the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket against Portland State. Matthews, whose first stint at West Virginia lasted from 2018-21, has scored 639 points in 98 games. During his lone season at Washington last year, the 6-foot-7 forward scored 362 points.
Watch: WVU OL Doug Nester on Time at WVU, Future of Offensive Line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester discussed his time at WVU, if he plans to use his extra year of eligibility and what he thinks about the future of the WVU offensive line while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Postgame Reaction from WVU’s Season Ending Win Over Oklahoma State

West Virginia players Jaylen Anderson, Nicco Marchiol and Lee Kpogba speak with the media following WVU’s win over Oklahoma State in the final game of the 2022 season. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to No. 24 Purdue in Portland

PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s first loss of the season to No. 24 Purdue, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke about what all went wrong. “We were 4-0 because we were better [than the opposition],” Huggins said. “Still didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. We’ve turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Discuses Defensive Struggles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley reflects back on performance of the defense this season and what adjustment were made for second half against Kansas State while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November, 22, 2022. Welcome to the new home...
West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday

In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
WVU G Erik Stevenson Heads to Locker Room After Awkward Landing

PORTLAND — During the first half of the West Virginia-Portland State game, WVU G Erik Stevenson was helped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his left foot. Stevenson was helped up and put no weight on his left leg. *Update: Stevenson has returned to the bench with...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 26

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt Basketball Pulls Away from William & Mary for a Needed Win. Steelers Now: Matt Canada Breaks Down Second Half Struggles Against Bengals. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Pirates Reportedly Agree...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Purdue

West Virginia and No. 24 Purdue will match up in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the Thanksgiving showdown in Portland. First Chance for WVU to Showcase New Team. Everyone in West Virginia’s...
Country Roads Webcast: Oklahoma State Preview, Predictions

On the final preview and predictions episode of the Country Roads Webcast, the latest update on the current WVU Athletic Director Search is detailed. Plus, some top player grades from last week’s WVU football game are provided before getting into the preview of the season finale, complete with both a key to victory & a score prediction.
