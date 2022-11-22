Read full article on original website
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Celebrates Thanksgiving Without Husband Kody Brown Amid Split Rumors
Dropping hints? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated Thanksgiving without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. Janelle, 53, took to Instagram on Friday, November 25, to share a photo from her family’s Thanksgiving gathering the evening before. She smiled for the camera alongside her children Savanah Brown, Gabe Brown, Robert Brown, Maddie Brown, Hunter Brown, Logan Brownand his wife, Michelle Petty. Additionally, Kody, 53, and Christine Brown’s son Paedon Brown joined in on the festivities.
Mariah Carey Shares Twins Monroe and Moroccan With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon: Get to Know Them!
Proud mom! Mariah Carey experienced what endless love truly feels like when she became the mother of her two kids, Monroe and Moroccan. The “Always Be My Baby” songstress has accomplished a lot as a Grammy-winning artist, but nothing gives her as much satisfaction as raising her beloved twins.
Kim Kardashian Shares TMI Story About the Night Daughter North Was Conceived
North West is apparently grown up enough to know exactly when her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her dad, Kanye West, conceived her. The SKIMS founder shared the story with her daughter and how a certain dress played a role in North’s existence. On a Thursday, November 24, episode of...
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' dies at 63, rep says
Singer-actress Irene Cara has died at age 63 in her Florida home, her publicist confirmed to Eyewitness News.
