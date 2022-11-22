Read full article on original website
Outdoorsman has been serving the Lubbock area since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas—Remember Outdoorsman when you shop small this holiday season. Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been open since 1977. They have a passion for helping their customers find exactly what they are looking for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more. Outdoorsman is located at 6602 Slide Road or find them at outdoorsmanlbk.com or on Facebook at Outdoorsman.
LPD responded to overnight stabbing in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning. The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: November 25th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Steady cold rain in Lubbock, wintry mix and snow to the west. Highs in the morning, falling temps in the afternoon. Chance of Precipitation: 90% High of 39°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH. Tonight:. Temperatures...
Overnight stabbing now fatal, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Foggy in the morning, mild in the afternoon. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Cold front arrives around midnight, bringing windy and chilly conditions overnight. Low of 35°. Winds N 15-20 MPH....
The Outdoor Chef is your one stop outdoor cooking store
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Outdoor Chef is locally owned and have expanded in their new location at 1401-114th street. This is your one stop for all your outdoor cooking needs including grills, BBQ spices, seasonings and sauces, accessories and more. You can also keep up with them on their website: outdoorchefgrills.com or on Facebook: OutdoorChef Lubbock.
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
Lubbock municipal museums participating in Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum announced they will participate in the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive. The food drive will take place from November 23 through December 18. “Both museums will be accepting food donations to assist our local community....
Lubbock Police Department warns against fake phone calls, scammers requesting money
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department warned Wednesday on social media about scammers making phone calls pretending to be them. According to LPD, the scammers are telling people that there is a bench warrant out for their arrest, and that they must pay money over the phone to “get everything cleared up.”
Rattle Dazzle is a complete baby and children’s boutique since 2009
LUBBOCK, Texas—Since 2009, Rattle Dazzle has been offering baby gifts, unique clothing for baby, toddler, tween, and all the accessories. Shop with them this holiday season for all the little ones on your list. Rattle Dazzle is located at 3410-98th Street. You can also keep up with them on their Facebook page: Rattle Dazzle and on their website at rattledazzle.shop.
Gifts needed for Lubbock Salvation Army Angel Tree program
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you have already started Christmas shopping have you thought about getting a gift for a child who may not open a gift Christmas morning? The Lubbock Salvation Army is helping to make sure that does not happen with their Angel Tree program. Every year the...
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech University announced the Masked Rider will be unavailable for Saturday’s football matchup between the Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners. “Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run...
