This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Everyone knows where to look for most of the truly great Black Friday deals at this point, with ads having been out for a week and the shopping season fast approaching. But did you know Amazon has a secret stash of Black Friday deals it reserves for those who own an Amazon Echo or one of the other Alexa-enabled gadgets? Every year there's a handful of truly great Black Friday deals you can only get when you ask Alexa to order them for you, and this year is no different.

1 DAY AGO