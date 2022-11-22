Read full article on original website
6 Incredible Target Black Friday Deals You Won't Find at Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday deals are well underway, but be careful. Certain items, like TVs, smartphones and tablets may be lower in price at another retailer -- like Target, for example. : Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to Find the Absolute Best Deals. If you're looking to squeeze a bit...
9 Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Better Than Amazon
Black Friday sales and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly. And despite facing intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers, Walmart still has some of the best Black Friday deals that you'll find in real life or online. There are deals on products from Nintendo, Google, Hot Wheels, Yankee Candle and Walmart's own Onn brand.
Escape Into a Meta Quest 2, Save $50 on This Black Friday Bundle
Black Friday has brought one of the best Meta Quest 2 deals yet. The portable VR headset doesn't ever see a huge discount, but with a new bundle, it's never been more tempting to buy one. The best VR headset out there is only $350 for Black Friday, and you get two of the best games available right now -- Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. If you've ever been interested in getting a VR headset, now's the time to buy in.
That Wildly Trendy Marc Jacobs Tote Bag Is on Sale for Black Friday
By now you've probably seen the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag that's been trending all over social media the past year. The simple linen tote quickly became one of Marc Jacobs' most recognizable bags, and now thanks to Black Friday you can get $28 off the trendy bag on Amazon. Whether you're interested in the medium, mini or large tote, all Tote Bags can be bought for a discounted price, though some colors have more off than others.
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
If You Love to Read, Grab the Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday Deal Right Now
I love to read. And while I enjoy the experience of reading real books from the bookstore or library, sometimes it's not practical to carry them around. That's where an e-reader can come in handy: It lets you store hundreds of books on a small device. Even better, e-readers allow you to adjust the font and line spacing to help your eyes find the most comfortable way to read. Oh, and they also come with built-in front lights that illuminate the page without causing additional eye strain.
Woot's 1-Day Black Friday Sale on Refurb iPhone Models Can Save You Hundreds
Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, but they don't come cheap -- even on Black Friday. If the sticker price of the latest model has put you off upgrading, or you just haven't found an iPhone 14 deal that suits, there's a one-day sale over at Woot that may have exactly what you're looking for. The sale offers unlocked iPhone models in refurbished condition with prices starting at just $140. With hundreds of dollars in savings compared to brand new models, it's well worth peeping the sale.
Secret Alexa Deals: Every Black Friday, Amazon Hides a Few in Your Echo
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Everyone knows where to look for most of the truly great Black Friday deals at this point, with ads having been out for a week and the shopping season fast approaching. But did you know Amazon has a secret stash of Black Friday deals it reserves for those who own an Amazon Echo or one of the other Alexa-enabled gadgets? Every year there's a handful of truly great Black Friday deals you can only get when you ask Alexa to order them for you, and this year is no different.
Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Deals: PS5 Restock, Apple iPads, 4K TVs, Much More
Black Friday is in full swing and Walmart's deals are epic. Some of our favorites include the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle, the discounted AirPods and the Fitbit Versa 4, but there are many more fantastic options to browse through -- such as Walmart's huge Black Friday savings on Apple gear. You can also find great deals on small appliances, like air fryers, and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't the only way to save money on your favorite products. The retailer currently has a new Spin & Win game, via the Amazon app, consisting of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Black Friday: One of the Best Games of the Year Is on Sale at Walmart
Black Friday has some big video game sales from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, but one of the best games around has a big discount. Elden Ring by FromSoftware came out in early 2022 and is the frontrunner for the game of the year. It's on sale right now for $35 for the PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles at GameStop and Walmart.
Amazon's Just Giving Away Smart Bulbs Now
Black Friday deals come in all shapes and sizes but it's not often you get things for no money at all. Yet Amazon's Black Friday sale does exactly that. Right now, you can pick up a new fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker and a two-pack of Philips Hue smart bulbs on sale for just $40, saving you over $50 compared to the usual price. There's no telling how long this deal will be available, so get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag this bundle while it's on sale.
Take $40 Off this 2TB Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card for Black Friday
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday is just as much about pricey accessories as it is about air fryers. Any console gamer will tell you that the amount of storage included on their console just isn't enough. Xbox Series X and S owners looking to expand their storage capacity, listen up: Right now you can grab this 2TB NVMe solid-state drive for $360. That's a savings of $40 and matches an all-time Amazon low.
Limited Time Black Friday TV Deals: Top Sales From Roku, Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and More
Black Friday deals are going strong, and it's a great time to snag a huge TV discount from Amazon, Best Buy or elsewhere. It's been a big couple of days and Black Friday deals at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target have some massive discounts available on top TVs. The challenge right now isn't finding a TV claiming to be on sale, but finding one worth buying at an actual price drop. Seemingly every TV is marked with some kind of discount, but it's not always easy to tell which TV deals are actually worth your hard-earned cash.
Black Friday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Whether you're buying video games for yourself or for your friends and family for the Holidays, Black Friday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together...
Take Up to 70% Off UGG Closet Gear for Black Friday
Just say no to boring footwear and workout wear, you know? Add a pop of color to your shoe game for less this Black Friday season. UGG Closet, UGG's hipper sibling, is taking up to 70% off of UGG Closet's catalogue throughout the Black Friday sales event. UGG Closet marked...
Black Friday Brings Some of the Best Beats Headphone Deals Yet
Beats headphones and earbuds are audio royalty, and that comes with a high price tag. If you've been turned off by that cost, though, Black Friday could help you change your mind. The best Black Friday deals available right now include a number of great offers on Beats headphones and earbuds. Those who need a new pair to listen to their music, podcasts or even make calls on should definitely take a peek at these sales.
Walmart Black Friday Deals: PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle, Apple Deals, and More
Black Friday deals are all kinds of wonderful at Walmart. Many are likely to sell out quickly, especially discounted AirPods, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle and the FitBit Versa 4. But wait, there's more. Walmart has Black Friday discounts on Apple gear, small appliances like bread machines and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
Black Friday Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Bowflex, Jaxjox, PowerBlock, CAP and more
When it comes to physical health, strength training is a good way to build muscle, get stronger and become more fit. Having dumbbells or weights at home can be a good way to get started. Those who may not have the time or flexibility in their schedule to head to the gym may find that having an at-home gym can make this more feasible. However, not everyone has enough space to keep multiple pairs of dumbbells.
Apple AirTags Just Got a Huge Black Friday Price Drop
Black Friday 2022 is in full force now, plus there's a neat deal on a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers. Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on a wide variety of products, but that AirTag deal stands out. Rarely discounted, Amazon has that four-pack of AirTags for only $80, which is $20 less than what Apple sells them for. This deal actually recently got better, dropping from $85 just a little while ago. So grab yourself a pack and keep track of the whereabouts of your keys, dog and anything else you want to keep close.
