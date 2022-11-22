ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – Thanksgiving Day

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Steelers Now: Why is Diontae Johnson Being Targeted Less?. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of The Pitt Stop on The Loss of Kenny Minchey. Nittany Sports Now: Penn State Stays at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU

West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School

After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU LB Lee Kpogba Offers His Reasons for Defensive Issues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba offered his thoughts on the struggles of the defense this season to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Kpogba mentioned preparation and execution as his two main reasons. Welcome to the new home of WVU football...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Players West Virginia Football Lost to the Transfer Portal in 2022

With so much uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia program, every day that goes by could include a major decision being made or a player deciding to transfer. And now with one of the worst seasons for WVU in awhile winding down and questions looming over the future of an historic program that seen much better days, it’s necessary to keep track of players that have decided to leave in order to properly gauge what the roster will look like come kickoff of the 2023 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Review, Reaction

This episode of the Country Roads Webcast features a review of the 48-31 loss that WVU endured against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 11th game of the 2022 WVU football season. To conclude the episode, some recent players that have announced their intentions to transfer away from the Mountaineers are detailed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVSN’s Ethan Bock Heads to Portland This Week for PK85 Coverage

This week WVSN‘s Ethan Bock will head to Portland, Oregon for the PK85 events as West Virginia will participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Follow Ethan on Twitter for front seat coverage throughout the week’s tournament. West Virginia will take on No. 24 Purdue in the first...
PORTLAND, OR
wvsportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Purdue

West Virginia and No. 24 Purdue will match up in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the Thanksgiving showdown in Portland. First Chance for WVU to Showcase New Team. Everyone in West Virginia’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront

Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
weelunk.com

Cheers to Vue 42 – Wheeling’s Newest Cocktail Bar!

Vue 42, Centre Market’s new cocktail bar, wants to know: Is it cocktail hour yet?. After nearly four months of drink crafting, menu building, and renovations at their historic Market Street location, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4 with a grand opening event featuring live music from local artist Haley Bundy.
WHEELING, WV
wvpublic.org

Morgantown LGBTQ Community Fears For Safety After Club Q Shooting

The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend was an all too familiar story for many in the LGBTQ community, and one that highlights local safety concerns. Rev. Zac Morton of the First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown said the news out of Colorado this weekend was devastating — and exhausting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine offering state of the art heart care locally

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Less than five years ago, heart patients would have to leave the Mountain State for advanced procedures such as heart transplants, artificial hearts or robotic surgeries for valve replacements. But now the Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Program at WVU Medicine offers not only these but many other state-of-the-art programs […]
WHEELING, WV

