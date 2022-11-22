ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Council on Science and Health

Every Picture Tells a Story: Spending on Social Determinants of Health

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3OxI_0jJwxegS00
Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

The article begins with a bit of hyperbole in explaining the $2.5 billion spent on social determinants of health (SDOH),

"social, economic, and environmental conditions account for 80% of a person’s modifiable contributors to health outcomes."

Of course, if you follow their citation, the actual percentage is 50%, with the other half consisting of “health behaviors, [and] clinical care.” Without access to their dataset, we will never know whether other mathematical errors exist. The dataset reflects the spending by the top 20 US health insurers, reflecting two-thirds of the total market based on information from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (an association of the chief state regulators of insurance) and publicly available data from corporate reports and news articles. They identified seven categories of social spending.

By far and away, the most significant proportion was spent on housing. For the cynical among us, it would be interesting to know what percentage of that expenditure was an investment rather than grant.

Here is a pretty picture of how that spending changed over the study period, 2017 to 2021.

The spike in 2020 is most likely related to COVID, but overall, spending has increased year-to-year. Insurers spent at least $1.87 billion during that time period. That is a large chunk of change, but if we know the denominator, we might learn a bit more.

The denominator chosen by the researchers was the profit of these insurers in 2020. According to one source, UnitedHealth Care generated $15.4 billion, Cigna $8.5 billion, Humana $4.6 billion, and Anthem a measly $4.1 billion. (Total $32.2 billion). By the researcher’s calculations, spending on SDOH was 1.6% of their profits, which are capped at between 15 and 20% of total premium payments by law.

Undoubtedly, it is a benefit to have some of the excess (profit) of our premiums returned to the community. But we should recognize that the percentage is small, despite the big-sounding numbers – without knowing that even larger-sounding profit, we have a little context for making a judgment. Like those healthcare non-profits, their spending on these issues is not as significant as you are led to believe.

And one last question, are the health insurers the best to determine how those monies will be distributed? Is the government better? Or should those excess premiums be returned to us?

Source: Trends in Social Spending by Private Health Insurers Journal General Internal Medicine

DOI: 10.1007/s11606-022-07878-7

Comments / 0

Related
American Council on Science and Health

Appendicitis And The Power Of Belief

Appendicitis was once a lethal disease, in the range of 85% of individuals who also had a perforation. Reducing that case fatality rate to negligible was one of surgery’s first triumphs. Antibiotics played a supporting role. But a few years ago, physicians treating diverticulitis had a new thought. Diverticulitis is an inflammation of abnormal “outpouchings” of the large intestine and, from a pathophysiological point of view, is essentially “appendicitis” in the large intestine. Medical management of diverticulitis begins with antibiotic therapy, not surgery. A rising tide of physicians believes appendicitis is managed just as well with antibiotics as the knife. There are a series of ongoing studies testing that belief, and at this juncture, treating selected cases of appendicitis initially with antibiotics has proven “non-inferior” to surgical management.
American Council on Science and Health

COVID-19 Pandemic Policy and Mistakes

The infection fatality rate is the number of deaths divided by the number of infections. Early 2020 estimates of the IFR for COVID, for example, ranged from 0.17 to 1.7% and are considered high. John Ioannidis and others recently reported a median IFR of 0.095% for the 0 to 69-year-old population. This was based on data from 29 countries and included publicly available COVID death data and age-stratified seroprevalence information.
American Council on Science and Health

Diseases And Syndromes - Long COVID

A recent study in JAMA Network Open sought to try and bring some organization to the syndrome of Long COVID. Their data came from a long-term academic study of COVID waves, the COVID States Project, an internet survey. Right away, it is clear that the underlying data will be self-reported and, as such, may be discounted. But when talking about symptoms, and that is what the study sought to identify, self-reporting is the norm.
American Council on Science and Health

Time for Change

“The Queen has been dreadfully shocked at the details of some of these animal research practices, and is most anxious to put a stop to them.”. Animals have been used throughout history to better understand anatomy, physiology, and medicine; debates about the ethics of animal testing have been going on since the 17th Century.
American Council on Science and Health

From the Desk of Thom Golab, ACSH President

The plaintiffs were banned from Twitter (where they had a large following) following the government’s request to remove Tweeters who were skeptical of the government’s claims regarding COVID-19 and handling the pandemic. Changizi and his co-plaintiffs were skeptics of statements and policies that were later changed or retracted; the plaintiffs alleged that they were censored for doing what the government itself did. The plaintiffs argue that the government’s use of a third party to censor them still amounts to government censorship.
FLORIDA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

Why Target Opioids When Alcohol is a Much Bigger Problem?

I don't need to tell you, especially if you've ever needed pain medications for moderate-severe pain, that this country is just plain nuts. Many people still believe that prescription opioid pills are small, white time bombs that continue to addict and kill a huge and growing swath of the US. The facts, however, tell a different story; very few people who use these drugs while under a physician's care will either die from or become addicted to them – an obvious disconnect between public perception and reality. More on this later.
American Council on Science and Health

Ozempic Goes Way Off-Label

Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide, an analog or biosimilar [1], for a human hormone, GLP-1 – glucagon-like-peptide. It reduces blood glucose by simultaneously stimulating insulin secretion, which is why it is effective in Type II and not Type I diabetes, and lowers glucagon secretion; it also slows the emptying of the stomach slightly. It is not a first-line medication for Type II diabetes, and most forms require a weekly injection.
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy