Saturday marks one week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and there are four more top quality games coming your way with Tunisia vs. Australia, Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, France vs. Denmark, and Argentina vs. Mexico. Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi are back in action with the Argentines badly needing a win after their surprise opening loss to the Green Falcons. Our pundits remain confident in La Albiceleste, but less so in the French. Take a look at the best of our picks on Day 7:

5 HOURS AGO