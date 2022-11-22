ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s Spain vs. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium. Eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Portugal, Brazil look like contenders in tournament debuts

While Uruguay failed to live up to its pre-tournament hype in its 2022 World Cup debut, Brazil and Portugal looked as convincing as any team that's played so far. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today and what to watch tomorrow. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon,...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick

In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Switzerland. After winning it all in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals in every World Cup since. In 2018, Belgium knocked the team out in the quarterfinal round. In the previous World Cup, Brazil was handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Mexico, picks

In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group C features a Saturday matchup between Argentina and Mexico. Argentina lost in the round of 16 in 2018 to eventual champion France in a heated 4-3 match. In 2014, La Albiceleste advanced to the final before losing to Germany in extra time,1-0.
CBS Sports

World Cup predictions, picks, odds: Lionel Messi's Argentina to rebound; Denmark to give France fits?

Saturday marks one week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and there are four more top quality games coming your way with Tunisia vs. Australia, Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, France vs. Denmark, and Argentina vs. Mexico. Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi are back in action with the Argentines badly needing a win after their surprise opening loss to the Green Falcons. Our pundits remain confident in La Albiceleste, but less so in the French. Take a look at the best of our picks on Day 7:
Reuters

Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.

