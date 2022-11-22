Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
247Sports
On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale
A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
247Sports
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
247Sports
Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams
Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
247Sports
2-4-7 Primer: Alabama vs. Auburn
No. 7-ranked Alabama will play host to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 26, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The rivalry game between the Crimson Tide and Tiger will air live on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the final regular-season game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
247Sports
Green Bay Packers rookie, ex-UCLA standout Sean Rhyan suspended for remainder of regular season
Green Bay Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the NFL announced. The former UCLA guard was handed a six-game ban, which runs through the Packers’ Week 18 game. Should Green Bay sneak into the playoffs, Rhyan would be eligible to return.
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
247Sports
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
247Sports
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
247Sports
What They Said After The Egg Bowl | Players and coaches speak
"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/25: Scorched Earth, Incoming GOATs, and Laser Beam Eyes
Against all odds, I’m back this morning, coffee in hand, doing a newswire based around the puny selection of stories available to us the day after Thanksgiving. It’s odd, however, that this newswire makes me feel like a somewhat restrained, mature, even-keeled commentator. I’m not out there leveling people, ripping apart the vultures you find in this industry or calling for everyone to be fired. Nope, I just sort of roll with it, having seen this soap opera play out year after year. I guess I’m a bit numb to it, and can’t really get my eyeballs to fire lasers because of my loathing about how Browns fans are treated to crap year after year. Maybe they’re burned out after twenty years of scorching the earth.
247Sports
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford approaches the end: ‘I'm just a super thankful individual right now’
Sean Clifford hasn’t taken the time to specifically reflect on anything from his six years at Penn State just quite yet. Bowl season will provide more time for the 24-year-old to drill down on some of his most memorable touchdown passes or moments from his four seasons as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback. Clifford has one more task left when Michigan State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin comments on Auburn job, future at Ole Miss after Egg Bowl loss
Lane Kiffin's regular season is over. He's now got some big decisions to make. Following a 24-22 loss in the Egg Bowl, Kiffin, regarded as Auburn's top target in its coaching search, said in his postgame press conference that he intends to be the Ole Miss head coach next season.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
247Sports
NFL 'Noles: Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
NFL Week 12 action kicks off with a trio of games on Thanksgiving Day. Here is a look at the former Florida State standouts that will be in action on Thursday:. Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m., CBS) Bills: OT Bobby Hart, CB Xavier Rhodes (practice squad) Lions: None.
247Sports
Bold Prediction For Thanksgiving Games
Pete Prisco and Bryant McFadden join the FFT Crew to share their bold prediction for Thanksgiving games.
247Sports
Jammie Robinson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Shyheim Brown, and Jarrian Jones speak after win over UF
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football defeated its rival Florida by a score of 45-38 on Friday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles' win extended their winning streak to five games as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. After the game, Trey Benson, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search: Luke Fickell suggested as name to watch
The Nebraska coaching search rages on as the 2022 regular season nears its conclusion. The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman suggested Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell as an option for the Nebraska opening. For the latest on Nebraska's coaching search, including the latest on Matt Rhule, VIP subscribers can check out Husker247.
247Sports
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, BOL confirmed, becoming the fourth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. After appearing in the first nine games of the season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay. Head coach Nick Saban provided an update on Jackson’s status to kick off Auburn week.
247Sports
Nerds Make Picks For SEC Rivalry Week
“You think there’s a lot on the line in football this week?” The Grand Geek was approaching my modest office. “It’s nothing,” he continued, “compared to what’s on the line for the turkey population.”. Down the hall I could see the Nerds lounging...
247Sports
FSU-UF Highlights: Jordan Travis' improbable scramble leads to game-tying touchdown
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State and Florida are tied late in the second quarter. Jordan Travis has been the best player on the field and kept the Seminoles in the game. On third-and-10, the Gators brought heavy pressure on Travis. The quarterback made magic happen as he spun away from the pressure and picked up 10 yards for the first down. On the following play, Travis ran the ball in from the one for his second rushing TD of the evening and seventh of the season.
