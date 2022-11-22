ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Patrice Bergeron reveals most special part of scoring 1,000th point

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron reached a special milestone Monday night when he scored his 1,000th career point in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. His teammates were prepared for the moment with a special celebration. Right after Bergeron assisted on Brad Marchand's second-period goal...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone

The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-2 loss to the Panthers

The Bruins struggled with discipline. Eventually, the Boston Bruins knew they’d encounter their first off-night of the season. Those odds of their first shaky outing increased ahead of their tough seven-game stretch. They appeared ripe for a rough performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday but overcame a rough opening 10-minute stretch to down one of the NHL’s elites on a night where Patrice Bergeron tallied his 1,000th career point.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes, on a four-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has an 11-0-0 record in home games and a 14-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have a +29 scoring...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Blackhawks host the Canadiens on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a five-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy