ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville at Kentucky

The Governor's Cup has remained at Kentucky since Louisville last defeated the Wildcats in 2017. The Cardinals seek to end that streak and return from Lexington with the trophy when it faces its in-state rival on Saturday at 3pm. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon discuss Saturday's big game....
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy