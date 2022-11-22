ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cowboys WATCH: 'Skol' vs. 'Troll' for Vikings Ex Jayron Kearse

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgBbW_0jJwxEvg00

"Exactly what I expected," Jayron Kearse said of Cowboys over Vikings. "We knew we were going to come in and knock them off their horse."

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys experienced a record-setting day in Minnesota on Sunday with their 40-3 victory , and few enjoyed it more than safety Jayron Kearse. ... who says he saw it all coming.

Kearse, a former Vikings player who in his time in Minny mostly played special teams - knows all about Minnesota tradition.

So when it was time to celebrate a Dallas success - and there were many of them - "JK'' celebrated in a way that mocked Minny.

After collecting a sack in the third quarter - one of NFL-leading Dallas' seven sacks - Kearse went "full-SKOL,'' mocking the team’s trademark clap.

It's all in good fun for Kearse, who in his time in Dallas has emerged as a smart team leader and a playmaker.

"Playmaker''? Yes, a safety who is almost built like a defensive end getting a sack is all of that.

"Smart''? Yes, because Kearse was wise enough to wait until his team was up 37-3 to do any good-natured taunting.

But after the way Dallas dismantled the Vikes (Kirk Cousins was 12 of 23 passing, 105 yards and a 64.6 QB rating, Justin Jefferson was a non-factor, finishing with three catches for 33 yards, and Dalvin Cook was involved but still only able to help Minny ro 183 yards here, a season-low), Kearse was ready to talk.

"Exactly what I expected," Jayron Kearse said. "We knew we were going to come in and knock them off their horse."

SKOL.

Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

