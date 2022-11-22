Wilks Has a Decision to Make at QB...Again

Who will the Panthers start at quarterback this week?

Baker Mayfield fell to 1-5 as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday following a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield didn't play his worst game, but certainly would like to have back a few throws and a few plays where he held onto the ball entirely too long. He finished the day 21/33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. The first interception appeared to be a miscommunication or possibly a poorly ran route by Shi Smith, while the second pick happened of a batted down ball at the line of scrimmage.

On Monday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks was asked who the starting quarterback would be for this week's game against the Broncos.

"I don't know right now. I'm still in the process of evaluating and I'll make that decision on Wednesday," said Wilks. "PJ is still working his way back. I'll have to wait and get the information from the training staff on Wednesday with his status. He could be in play based off what I get from the training staff."

Sam Darnold could also be in play as well and is someone that Wilks has been anxious to see in game action. So, with potentially three guys vying for the job, what will be the separating factor for the coaching staff?

"Really, a lot of things," Wilks stated. "But just the operation of the offense, protecting the football. Who gives us the best opportunity to do those things? Coming up with a great gameplan as coaches because we're all involved in this, not just that position."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .