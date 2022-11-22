ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wilks Has a Decision to Make at QB...Again

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Y13C_0jJwxCAE00

Who will the Panthers start at quarterback this week?

Baker Mayfield fell to 1-5 as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday following a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield didn't play his worst game, but certainly would like to have back a few throws and a few plays where he held onto the ball entirely too long. He finished the day 21/33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. The first interception appeared to be a miscommunication or possibly a poorly ran route by Shi Smith, while the second pick happened of a batted down ball at the line of scrimmage.

On Monday, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks was asked who the starting quarterback would be for this week's game against the Broncos.

"I don't know right now. I'm still in the process of evaluating and I'll make that decision on Wednesday," said Wilks. "PJ is still working his way back. I'll have to wait and get the information from the training staff on Wednesday with his status. He could be in play based off what I get from the training staff."

Sam Darnold could also be in play as well and is someone that Wilks has been anxious to see in game action. So, with potentially three guys vying for the job, what will be the separating factor for the coaching staff?

"Really, a lot of things," Wilks stated. "But just the operation of the offense, protecting the football. Who gives us the best opportunity to do those things? Coming up with a great gameplan as coaches because we're all involved in this, not just that position."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy