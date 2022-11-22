Read full article on original website
Related
Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s Spain vs. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium. Eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar.
Herdman's inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they belong here. And we’re going to go and F Croatia," the coach said with a smile, using a single letter to avoid a televised profanity. "That’s as simple as it gets.” ...
US News and World Report
Doha's Thriving Food Scene Traces Transformation Before World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) - A hummus recipe and cashier countertop are the only surviving elements of the original 'Beirut' restaurant, which opened its doors in Qatar in 1960 and has since tracked the capital Doha's metamorphosis from dusty outpost to hosting soccer's World Cup. Jihad Shahin's uncle opened the Lebanese restaurant...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
US News and World Report
German Govt Supports Footballers' Right to Expression - Spokesperson
BERLIN (Reuters) - The rights of sexual and gender minorities are non-negotiable for the German government, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, saying Berlin regretted that it has not been possible to express this at the World Cup in Qatar. "Our team represents our country and our diversity and we as...
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win. ...
England fans’ boos add layer to noise around Gareth Southgate
It could be said, at least initially, that Gareth Southgate was in denial. That could easily apply to his comments that John Stones and Harry Maguire were “absolutely outstanding on the ball”, or that it wasn’t a game for Phil Foden in the middle “because he doesn't play there for his club”.It is really, however, about the result of all that. A very noisy number of England fans at the Al Bayt were again booing Southgate. It was of course loudest at the final whistle. Given Southgate’s response, the Simpsons meme from Waylon Smithers to Mr Burns has never...
Blandest of displays proves England still far from top of the food chain | Jonathan Liew
On a night of stalemate with the USA Gareth Southgate’s limp team seemed content simply to stay out of trouble
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
In cities across Europe, officials are wrestling with a choice this Christmas
US News and World Report
China Sentences Chinese-Canadian Star Kris Wu to 13 Years
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Government and Opposition Set to Resume Talks This Weekend in Mexico -Sources
CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's government and opposition are getting ready to resume political talks after more than a year this weekend in Mexico, which could pave the way for easing U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC nation, according to five people close to the matter on Wednesday. Colombian President Gustavo Petro...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Scottish Independence: After Supreme Court Defeat, Can Sturgeon Hold a New Referendum?
LONDON (Reuters) - The UK Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an argument that the Scottish government can pass legislation allowing it to hold a second independence referendum next year, leaving nationalists searching for another route to a new vote. In a referendum in 2014, Scots voted 55%-45% to remain in...
US News and World Report
Europe's Cities to Donate Generators for Ukraine as Winter Looms
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim...
US News and World Report
Report: Norway Sentences Russian for Flying Drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old Russian to 90 days in prison for flying a drone in breach of a ban triggered by Russia's war against Ukraine, local media said. The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage, the Norwegian...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Adopts EU’s Eighth Package of Sanctions
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Names Asim Munir as New Chief of Powerful Army
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as chief of its army, an organisation that plays an extraordinarily influential role in the governance of this nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who also headed both of Pakistan's powerful spy agencies, will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires...
US News and World Report
Hosting Putin, Armenian Leader Complains of Lack of Help From Russian-Led Alliance
LONDON (Reuters) -Armenia's leader vented his frustration on Wednesday at the failure of a Russian-led security alliance to come to his country's aid in the face of what he called aggression by Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called into question the effectiveness of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO)...
Comments / 0