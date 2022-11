Sun Prairie bantam A scores

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on the following dates: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 Macaulay Aweke Jr., Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Oct. 4, $98.80. Jeffrey S. Beaugrand, Waunakee, failure to follow indicated turn Oct. 11, $98.80. ...

