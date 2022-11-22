Read full article on original website
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK
(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
FOR THANKSGIVING DAY 2022
(OLNEY) Folks are still encouraged to help out with this year’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas Gift Program in Richland County with the registration deadline now nearly a week away, on December 2nd. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours next week for help. Monetary donations can also still be sent to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney, and put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to the AAF program. If questions, call 618-838-3989.
Charleston business owner sentenced for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, […]
Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade
The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
BETTY HARROLLE
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Betty Harrolle, age 83, of Olney, will be held Monday afternoon, November 28, at 1:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. The visitation is also Monday, November 28, from 11:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Betty Harrolle of Olney.
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
NEXT DRAWING THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing (10) will be this coming Friday night at 8:00 at the Olney Elks Lodge, worth $20,000. Get your tickets today at the four sites in Olney : B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster : and at the TNT Stop near Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Plus now get your tickets online on the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook. Must be 18 or older to participate.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana. A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana.
RCHS STUDENT-MUSICIANS PERFORM
(OLNEY) Congratulations go out to thirteen (13) student-musicians from Richland County High School that were selected to partake in the 2022 Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 5 Music Festival, which was held the past two Saturdays at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The students were selected from a rigorous audition process as the top student-musicians representing fifteen (15) schools from twenty counties across the southeastern Illinois area. The six RCHS students that participated in the Jazz Festival on November 12th were Kyle Rennier (senior/jazz band 1), Evan Irvin (senior/senior jazz band II), Wyatt Baker (junior/ senior jazz band I), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior jazz band I), Ethan Zuber (sophomore/senior jazz band I), and Ryan Zhu (senior/senior jazz band II), plus Emma Wells who attended the event as a helper to the District 5 ILMEA Instrumental Jazz representative. The ten RCHS students that participated in the Band, Orchestra, and Choir Festival on November 19th were Victoria Zwilling (senior/orchestra), Aidan Gomez (junior/senior band), Jozalyn Houser (senior/senior band), Evan Irvin (senior/ senior band), Kyle Rennier (senior/senior band), Carly Houchin (freshman/senior band), Emma Wells (junior/senior band), Ari Henby (senior/senior orchestra), Sean Joyce (junior/senior choir), and River Logan (freshman/senior choir). A job well done by these RCHS students.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
Dahnke Family Farms: a big dose of holiday cheer
(Good Day Live) Pick out a Christmas tree, pet a reindeer and let the kids play with a variety of fun games and activities while you shop in the beautiful gift/home decor shop at Dahnke Family Farms. Dahnke Family Farms. 13825 CR 1030 E. Martinsville, IL 62442 Phone: (217)251-6688. Mon-Fri...
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
South Knox boys beat Sullivan for first time since 2016
The South Knox boys basketball team beat Sullivan 63-47. Its the Spartans first win over the Arrows since 2016.
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
