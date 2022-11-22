ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Spare the Air Alert issued for Black Friday due to wood smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued the winter season’s first Spare the Air Alert for Black Friday. The alert, for Friday, Nov. 25, effectively bans burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel, indoors or outdoors, according to a statement released by BAAQMD. Unhealthy air quality is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes

16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Concord: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Concord, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Concord California. Located 29 miles east of San Francisco, Concord is a large regional East Bay center. It is known for its beautiful surroundings and a vibrant commercial and arts district. The city also has several shopping centers, dining opportunities, and a diverse population.
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-23-22 New Central Subway is unlike any Muni ride you’ve taken in years

You may have noticed San Francisco’s Central Subway under construction at various points over the past 14 years. Well, now it’s done — or done enough to welcome folks on board. As a bonus, rides are free on weekends from now until January 1.  David Curran boarded the Central Subway on Sunday morning to see how this project — which broke ground in 2010 and cost just under a staggering $2 billion — had turned out. He was "happily reminded that public transit in San Francisco can be a really enjoyable experience." • SFO flight makes emergency landing after potential bird strike • SFGATE staff share their best holiday travel tips
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

TheSixFifty.com

Palo Alto, CA
625
Followers
446
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The best of what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy