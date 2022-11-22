ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day, Buckeyes preview Ohio State’s home game against Michigan

By Orri Benatar, Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfEYv_0jJwvXoL00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to preview the Buckeyes top-five game against Michigan this coming Saturday. You can watch Day’s comments in the video player above.

This is the first time the Buckeyes and Wolverines are undefeated going into “The Game” since 2006 when OSU won 42-39 at Ohio Stadium in a top-two matchup. “There is nothing quite like ‘The Game'”, said Day. “I know it’s going to be an electric atmosphere.”

The winner of the rivalry game in Columbus will clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game. It’s the first time since 2018 ‘The Game’ is being played in Ohio’s capital and Day is counting on fans to bring the noise to complicate things for the Wolverines.

“We need to be as loud as we possibly can,” said Day in a message to the fans. “Make it a hostile environment. If their [fans] presence can be felt, that will help the Buckeyes.”

Ohio State ranked No. 2, Michigan No. 3 in week 13 AP, coaches polls

Ohio State has waited all year to avenge last year’s 42-27 loss to the Wolverines , their first loss to Michigan since 2011. Day and company have not forgot about that loss 12 months ago.

“You are shaped by whatever has happened in your past,” said Day. “We have scars and it motivated us all offseason. We’ve worked very hard to get to this moment right now and now it is time to go and prepare the best we can.”

The Buckeyes’ toughness was called into question by former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis who said “they’re a finesse tea, They’re not a tough team.” That hasn’t been the case so far this year. The Buckeyes are 15th in the country at stopping the run, top 20 in rush yards, tied for 2nd in fewest sacks allowed and 22nd in team sacks. Michigan is just as impressive ranking fourth in rushing and top 25 in sacks allowed and forced.

“You’ve seen us really work towards this moment right here,” exclaimed Day about Saturday’s game. “When you lose this game, it’s a tough year, there is no hiding from that. There is only one way to handle it: Go back to work and address the issues you think need to be addressed so when you go back to play the game, you are ready to roll.”

Buckeyes fall to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 in Maui Invitational

Both Ohio State and Michigan are coming off close wins last week. The Buckeyes beat Maryland 43-30 in a game that was closer than the scoreboard indicated. OSU trailed the Terps 13-10 at halftime before exploding for 30 points in the second half thanks to three rushing touchdown by true freshman Dallan Hayden and a strip sack by Zach Harrison returned for a touchdown at the end of the game.

Day re-emphasized how Hayden stepped up in the Maryland game while talking to media members Tuesday, saying he has to continue taking care of the football.

Hayden replaced TreVeyon Henderson who returned from a left foot injury but didn’t look like himself rushing for only 19 yards on 11 attempts in the first. OSU’s No. 2 option, Miyan Williams, was unavailable with a right leg injury. Their status, along with offensive guard Matt Jones and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, remains unclear going into the game.

Michigan is also dealing with injuries at running back. Heisman candidate Blake Corum went down with a left knee injury in the second quarter against Illinois and was not able to finish the game. Day said the Buckeyes expect Corum to play and will continue to prepare for him.

The Wolverines made a 35-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to beat the Fighting Illini 19-17 at home. Michigan’s backup running back, Donovan Edwards, was unavailable so the Wolverines turned to true freshman C.J. Stokes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle

An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes flashback: Every top-five game between Ohio State, Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State and Michigan will meet Saturday for the 118th time in another chapter of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium, the 600th game at the 100-year-old venue, will add to a key subcategory in rivalry history: top-five games. It will mark the 13th time the Buckeyes and Wolverines play each other while both are in the top five in either the College Football Playoff poll or AP rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games …. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell. Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State …. After five years of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How the rivalry can lead to a stronger community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are just three days before Ohio State faces Michigan at Ohio Stadium, with anticipation growing by the hour, and for many fans, the rivalry is much more than a game. Ohio State University professor of sociology Chris Knoester said about half of the U.S. population identifies as passionate sports fans. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser’s bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meals on wheels

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games …. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell. Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State …. After five years of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/25/22

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games …. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell. Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State …. After five years of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lego Ohio Stadium on display for research

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd. What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste. What to do with the Thanksgiving meal...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy