Read full article on original website
Related
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win. ...
Albany Herald
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn't even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed --...
Doha gets done up for a very different kind of World Cup fan experience
Speak to fans in Doha and nobody has a bad word to say. When you announce you’re a journalist there’s a narrowing of the eyes, an uncertainty about what you might ask, but when it’s clear it’s the experience and not the host country you want to talk about there’s a list of positives: transport is great, the city is safe and the experience at the matches has been wonderful.
Albany Herald
Spain's new high-speed trains make it Europe's rail capital
What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers' options but also (hopefully) drive prices down. Friday saw the launch of iryo -- the latest company to enter Spain's fast train market, which is already pretty...
Albany Herald
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales; Qatar eliminated
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday at the World Cup in Qatar. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke the deadlock in the 98th minute and Ramin Rezaeian scored in the 101st against a 10-man Welsh squad, which lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the 86th minute.
Albany Herald
BTS singer Jin set to begin South Korea military service, source says
K-pop superstar Jin will begin his mandatory military service next month, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday, after the BTS singer appealed to the supergroup's devoted fans to stay away from his South Korean army training center. The source said the 29-year-old star, BTS' oldest member,...
Albany Herald
From prisoner to prime minister: The remarkable rise of Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim
It's a political journey decades in the making -- the transformation of a young student firebrand into an icon of democracy and eventually the leader of his country, via two stints in jail. Now age 75, Anwar Ibrahim has finally realized his dream by becoming the 10th prime minister of...
Comments / 0