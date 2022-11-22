INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” and Susan Hobbs joined News 8 to talk about “Cats-Haven” and the donations they need and some events they have coming up.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO