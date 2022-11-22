ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Eastern Kentucky University RA charged with rape, officials say

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

An Eastern Kentucky University resident assistant has been charged with first-degree rape, according to court records.

Thomas Haroules, 21, was booked into the Madison County Detention Center Friday on one rape charge, according to jail records. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A spokesperson for EKU confirmed that Haroules was an RA at EKU. The university issued a statement about the incident, saying Haroules’ access to Martin Hall, one of EKU’s dorms, has been revoked. EKU also suspended his residence hall duties indefinitely without pay.

“The safety of our campus community is critically important,” the university said in a statement. “The university consistently reinforces to our students, faculty and staff that if you see something, say something.”

According to the Richmond Register , the victim told police there were three sexual assault incidents that occurred between Oct. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

Haroules was arrested at Martin Hall, according to court documents.

Lexington Herald-Leader

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service.

