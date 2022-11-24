Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.
People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday).
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
WINNER
FINAL SCORE
O'Bryant vs.
Boston Latin
Boston Latin
32-6
Malden vs.
Medford
Malden
34-15
Worcester North vs.
Worcester South
South
48-16
St. Mary's vs.
Austin Prep
St. Mary's
34-21
Worcester Tech vs.
Abby Kelly Foster
Worcester Tech
26-6
Watertown vs.
Belmont
Watertown
21-7
Holbrook/Avon vs.
South Shore
South Shore
40-8
Nashoba Valley Tech vs.
Montachusett RVT
Monty Tech
44-8
Assabet Valley vs.
North Middlesex
North Middlesex
55-28
Bridgewater-Raynham vs.
Brockton
Brockton
25-14
Cathedral vs.
Chelsea
Cathedral
34-7
St. John's vs.
Malden Catholic
St. John's
56-20
St. Bernard's vs.
St. Paul
St. Bernard's
48-20
Old Colony vs.
Tri-County
Old Colony
30-0
Bristol-Plymouth vs.
Blue Hills
Blue Hills
34-18
Lowell Catholic vs.
Greater Lowell
Greater Lowell
22-2
Cambridge vs.
Somerville
Cambridge
49-14
Whittier vs.
Greater Lawrence
Greater Lawrence
35-0
Andover vs.
North Andover
Andover
52-12
Cathedral/Matignon vs.
Chelsea
Cathedral
34-7
Lynn Tech vs.
KIPP Academy
KIPP Academy
54-48
Nauset vs.
Dennis-Yarmouth
Dennis-Yarmouth
45-42
Tantasqua vs.
Shepherd Hill
Shepherd Hill
14-0
Carver vs.
Middleborough
Middleborough
35-20
Stoughton vs.
Canton
Canton
28-14
Westborough vs.
Algonquin
Algonquin
30-7
Wellesley vs.
Needham
Wellesley
24-17
Holyoke vs.
South Hadley
South Hadley
60-36
Lowell vs.
Winnacunnet (N.H.)
Winnacunnet
8-7
Framingham vs.
Natick
Natick
49-13
Danvers vs.
Gloucester
Danvers
28-0
Wareham vs.
Bourne
Bourne
50-20
Whitman-Hanson vs.
Abington
Whitman-Hanson
35-30
Quaboag vs.
Ware
Quaboag
26-21
Triton vs.
Pentucket
Triton
46-21
Brookline vs.
Newton North
Newton North
41-13
Manchester Essex vs.
Georgetown
Manchester Essex
36-0
Lunenburg vs.
Oakmont
Oakmont
41-35
Swampscott vs.
Marblehead
Marblehead
48-7
Oxford vs.
Baypath
Oxford
42-6
Rockland vs.
East Bridgewater
Rockland
35-0
Plymouth North vs.
Plymouth South
Plymouth South
42-14
Peabody vs.
Saugus
Peabody
48-6
Northeast vs.
Essex Tech
Essex Tech
27-18
Wachusett vs.
Shrewsbury
Wachusett
49-39
Hingham vs.
Scituate
Scituate
42-10
Weymouth vs.
Walpole
Walpole
37-6
Belchertown vs.
Pathfinder
Pathfinder
47-22
Silver Lake vs.
Pembroke
Pembroke
28-14
Acton-Boxborough vs.
Westford
Westford
42-14
Bellingham vs.
Norton
Bellingham
38-36
East Longmeadow vs.
Longmeadow
East Longmeadow
24-12
Amesbury vs.
Newburyport
Amesbury
38-14
Hamilton-Wenham vs.
Ipswich
Ipswich
32-13
Bartlett vs.
Southbridge
Southbridge
50-28
Athol vs.
Mahar
Mahar
12-0
Oliver Ames vs.
Sharon
Oliver Ames
28-20
Boston English vs.
Boston Latin
Boston Latin
52-44
Palmer vs.
Ludlow
Ludlow
14-0
Arlington vs.
Waltham
Waltham
42-13
Upper Cape vs.
Cape Cod Tech
Upper Cape
28-6
Cardinal Spellman vs.
Archbishop Williams
Archbishop Williams
28-20
Concord-Carlisle vs.
Lexington
Concord-Carlisle
35-13
Braintree vs.
Milton
Milton
42-0
Northbridge vs.
Uxbridge
Uxbridge
49-13
Wilmington vs.
Tewksbury
Tewksbury
27-2
Apponequet vs.
Old Rochester
Apponequet
22-3
Littleton vs.
Ayer Shirley
Ayer Shirley
20-14
Lincoln-Sudbury vs.
Newton South
Lincoln-Sudbury
32-12
Quabbin vs.
Gardner
Quabbin
34-21
West Springfield vs.
Agawam
West Springfield
29-16
Fitchburg vs.
Leominster
Leominster
40-8
Dartmouth vs.
Fairhaven
Fairhaven
14-7
St. John Paul II vs.
Monomoy
Monomoy
8-0 (OT)
Hull vs.
Cohasset
Hull
24-10
Groton-Dunstable vs.
Tyngsborough
Tyngsborough
48-7
Mashpee vs.
Sandwich
Sandwich
22-20
Norwood vs.
Dedham
Dedham
14-6
Norwell vs.
Hanover
Hanover
30-13
Franklin vs.
King Philip
Franklin
29-28
Billerica vs.
Chelmsford
Billerica
20-14
Dighton-Rehoboth vs.
Seekonk
Seekonk
40-27
Blackstone Valley vs.
Nipmuc
Blackstone Valley
48-20
Sutton vs.
Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
30-14
Duxbury vs.
Marshfield
Duxbury
26-7
Mansfield vs.
Foxborough
Mansfield
33-0
Murdock vs.
Narragansett
Murdock
29-28
Falmouth vs.
Barnstable
Falmouth
25-19
Nashoba vs.
Clinton
Nashoba
34-21
Franklin County Tech vs.
Smith Vo-Tech
Franklin County Tech
30-12
West Bridgewater vs.
Southeastern
West Bridgewater
35-13
Wayland vs.
Weston
Weston
27-14
Somerset Berkley vs.
Joseph Case
Somerset Berkley
50-14
Leicester vs.
Auburn
Auburn
28-7
Burlington vs.
Bedford
Bedford
49-16
Bishop Stang vs.
Bishop Feehan
Bishop Feehan
49-8
BC High vs.
Catholic Memorial
Catholic Memorial
42-28
Chicopee vs.
Chicopee Comprehensive
Chicopee Comprehensive
28-10
Methuen vs.
Dracut
Methuen
47-0
Diman vs.
Greater New Bedford
Greater New Bedford
24-7
Westwood vs.
Holliston
Holliston
42-7
Ashland vs.
Hopkinton
Hopkinton
32-14
Minuteman vs.
Keefe Tech
Keefe Tech
18-16
Central Catholic vs.
Lawrence
Central Catholic
32-12
Lynn Classical vs.
Lynn English
Lynn Classical
18-10
Hudson vs.
Marlborough
Marlborough
32-16
Bishop Fenwick vs.
Masconomet
Masconomet
34-18
Dover-Sherborn vs.
Medfield
Dover-Sherborn
21-14
Wakefield vs.
Melrose
Wakefield
15-12
Grafton vs.
Millbury
Millbury
37-13
Medway vs.
Millis
Millis
34-20
Durfee vs.
New Bedford
New Bedford
16-13
Attleboro vs.
North Attleborough
North Attleborough
17-12
Lynnfield vs.
North Reading
Lynnfield
32-6
Easthampton vs.
Northampton
Northampton
41-14
North Quincy vs.
Quincy
Quincy
40-35
Stoneham vs.
Reading
Stoneham
30-22
Xaverian vs.
St. John's Prep
St. John's Prep
27-14
Beverly vs.
Salem
Salem
39-0
Arlington Catholic vs.
Shawsheen
Shawsheen
42-19
|Milford vs.
|Taunton
|Milford
|38-28
Maynard vs.
West Boylston
Maynard
48-13
|Woburn vs.
|Winchester
|Woburn
| 43-13
|Revere vs.
|Winthrop
|Winthrop
| 25-6
|Burncoat vs.
|Doherty
|Doherty
| 20-8
