Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

2022 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day Highlights 01:47

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.

People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday).

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

WINNER

FINAL SCORE

O'Bryant vs.

Boston Latin

Boston Latin

32-6

Malden vs.

Medford

Malden

34-15

Worcester North vs.

Worcester South

South

48-16

St. Mary's vs.

Austin Prep

St. Mary's

34-21

Worcester Tech vs.

Abby Kelly Foster

Worcester Tech

26-6

Watertown vs.

Belmont

Watertown

21-7

Holbrook/Avon vs.

South Shore

South Shore

40-8

Nashoba Valley Tech vs.

Montachusett RVT

Monty Tech

44-8

Assabet Valley vs.

North Middlesex

North Middlesex

55-28

Bridgewater-Raynham vs.

Brockton

Brockton

25-14

Cathedral vs.

Chelsea

Cathedral

34-7

St. John's vs.

Malden Catholic

St. John's

56-20

St. Bernard's vs.

St. Paul

St. Bernard's

48-20

Old Colony vs.

Tri-County

Old Colony

30-0

Bristol-Plymouth vs.

Blue Hills

Blue Hills

34-18

Lowell Catholic vs.

Greater Lowell

Greater Lowell

22-2

Cambridge vs.

Somerville

Cambridge

49-14

Whittier vs.

Greater Lawrence

Greater Lawrence

35-0

Andover vs.

North Andover

Andover

52-12

Cathedral/Matignon vs.

Chelsea

Cathedral

34-7

Lynn Tech vs.

KIPP Academy

KIPP Academy

54-48

Nauset vs.

Dennis-Yarmouth

Dennis-Yarmouth

45-42

Tantasqua vs.

Shepherd Hill

Shepherd Hill

14-0

Carver vs.

Middleborough

Middleborough

35-20

Stoughton vs.

Canton

Canton

28-14

Westborough vs.

Algonquin

Algonquin

30-7

Wellesley vs.

Needham

Wellesley

24-17

Holyoke vs.

South Hadley

South Hadley

60-36

Lowell vs.

Winnacunnet (N.H.)

Winnacunnet

8-7

Framingham vs.

Natick

Natick

49-13

Danvers vs.

Gloucester

Danvers

28-0

Wareham vs.

Bourne

Bourne

50-20

Whitman-Hanson vs.

Abington

Whitman-Hanson

35-30

Quaboag vs.

Ware

Quaboag

26-21

Triton vs.

Pentucket

Triton

46-21

Brookline vs.

Newton North

Newton North

41-13

Manchester Essex vs.

Georgetown

Manchester Essex

36-0

Lunenburg vs.

Oakmont

Oakmont

41-35

Swampscott vs.

Marblehead

Marblehead

48-7

Oxford vs.

Baypath

Oxford

42-6

Rockland vs.

East Bridgewater

Rockland

35-0

Plymouth North vs.

Plymouth South

Plymouth South

42-14

Peabody vs.

Saugus

Peabody

48-6

Northeast vs.

Essex Tech

Essex Tech

27-18

Wachusett vs.

Shrewsbury

Wachusett

49-39

Hingham vs.

Scituate

Scituate

42-10

Weymouth vs.

Walpole

Walpole

37-6

Belchertown vs.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder

47-22

Silver Lake vs.

Pembroke

Pembroke

28-14

Acton-Boxborough vs.

Westford

Westford

42-14

Bellingham vs.

Norton

Bellingham

38-36

East Longmeadow vs.

Longmeadow

East Longmeadow

24-12

Amesbury vs.

Newburyport

Amesbury

38-14

Hamilton-Wenham vs.

Ipswich

Ipswich

32-13

Bartlett vs.

Southbridge

Southbridge

50-28

Athol vs.

Mahar

Mahar

12-0

Oliver Ames vs.

Sharon

Oliver Ames

28-20

Boston English vs.

Boston Latin

Boston Latin

52-44

Palmer vs.

Ludlow

Ludlow

14-0

Arlington vs.

Waltham

Waltham

42-13

Upper Cape vs.

Cape Cod Tech

Upper Cape

28-6

Cardinal Spellman vs.

Archbishop Williams

Archbishop Williams

28-20

Concord-Carlisle vs.

Lexington

Concord-Carlisle

35-13

Braintree vs.

Milton

Milton

42-0

Northbridge vs.

Uxbridge

Uxbridge

49-13

Wilmington vs.

Tewksbury

Tewksbury

27-2

Apponequet vs.

Old Rochester

Apponequet

22-3

Littleton vs.

Ayer Shirley

Ayer Shirley

20-14

Lincoln-Sudbury vs.

Newton South

Lincoln-Sudbury

32-12

Quabbin vs.

Gardner

Quabbin

34-21

West Springfield vs.

Agawam

West Springfield

29-16

Fitchburg vs.

Leominster

Leominster

40-8

Dartmouth vs.

Fairhaven

Fairhaven

14-7

St. John Paul II vs.

Monomoy

Monomoy

8-0 (OT)

Hull vs.

Cohasset

Hull

24-10

Groton-Dunstable vs.

Tyngsborough

Tyngsborough

48-7

Mashpee vs.

Sandwich

Sandwich

22-20

Norwood vs.

Dedham

Dedham

14-6

Norwell vs.

Hanover

Hanover

30-13

Franklin vs.

King Philip

Franklin

29-28

Billerica vs.

Chelmsford

Billerica

20-14

Dighton-Rehoboth vs.

Seekonk

Seekonk

40-27

Blackstone Valley vs.

Nipmuc

Blackstone Valley

48-20

Sutton vs.

Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale

Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale

30-14

Duxbury vs.

Marshfield

Duxbury

26-7

Mansfield vs.

Foxborough

Mansfield

33-0

Murdock vs.

Narragansett

Murdock

29-28

Falmouth vs.

Barnstable

Falmouth

25-19

Nashoba vs.

Clinton

Nashoba

34-21

Franklin County Tech vs.

Smith Vo-Tech

Franklin County Tech

30-12

West Bridgewater vs.

Southeastern

West Bridgewater

35-13

Wayland vs.

Weston

Weston

27-14

Somerset Berkley vs.

Joseph Case

Somerset Berkley

50-14

Leicester vs.

Auburn

Auburn

28-7

Burlington vs.

Bedford

Bedford

49-16

Bishop Stang vs.

Bishop Feehan

Bishop Feehan

49-8

BC High vs.

Catholic Memorial

Catholic Memorial

42-28

Chicopee vs.

Chicopee Comprehensive

Chicopee Comprehensive

28-10

Methuen vs.

Dracut

Methuen

47-0

Diman vs.

Greater New Bedford

Greater New Bedford

24-7

Westwood vs.

Holliston

Holliston

42-7

Ashland vs.

Hopkinton

Hopkinton

32-14

Minuteman vs.

Keefe Tech

Keefe Tech

18-16

Central Catholic vs.

Lawrence

Central Catholic

32-12

Lynn Classical vs.

Lynn English

Lynn Classical

18-10

Hudson vs.

Marlborough

Marlborough

32-16

Bishop Fenwick vs.

Masconomet

Masconomet

34-18

Dover-Sherborn vs.

Medfield

Dover-Sherborn

21-14

Wakefield vs.

Melrose

Wakefield

15-12

Grafton vs.

Millbury

Millbury

37-13

Medway vs.

Millis

Millis

34-20

Durfee vs.

New Bedford

New Bedford

16-13

Attleboro vs.

North Attleborough

North Attleborough

17-12

Lynnfield vs.

North Reading

Lynnfield

32-6

Easthampton vs.

Northampton

Northampton

41-14

North Quincy vs.

Quincy

Quincy

40-35

Stoneham vs.

Reading

Stoneham

30-22

Xaverian vs.

St. John's Prep

St. John's Prep

27-14

Beverly vs.

Salem

Salem

39-0

Arlington Catholic vs.

Shawsheen

Shawsheen

42-19

Milford vs. Taunton Milford 38-28

Maynard vs.

West Boylston

Maynard

48-13

Woburn vs. Winchester Woburn 43-13
Revere vs. Winthrop Winthrop 25-6
Burncoat vs. Doherty Doherty 20-8

