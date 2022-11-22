Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia needs to move to 168 for better fight
By Craig Page: Jaime Munguia needs to move up to 168 in 2023 to get the bigger fight to capture a world title. There are bigger paydays and fights at 168 for Munguia if he’s ready to move up in weight next year. If Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) chooses...
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shares advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in rematch: “At that point you just have to poison him”
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shared some advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in their rematch. Pereira continues to haunt Adesanya’s career after the Brazilian took out the long-time champ by TKO at UFC 281. The victory moved Pereira to 3-0 over Adesanya, 1-0 in MMA. The previous two wins came in Kickboxing in 2016 and 2017. In the first meeting, Pereira scored a unanimous decision, but in the second, he separated Adesanya from consciousness.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Mayer Says Baumgardner Does Not 'Deserve' Katie Taylor Fight
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t think Alycia Baumgardner merits a fight with women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor, not when, as Mayer puts it, they still have unfinished business to settle. California’s Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) and Michigan’s Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) encountered each other in the ring last month in...
The Ring Magazine
Ringside: Great Punchers are Great Fighters
Being on the receiving end of Jackson’s punching power was not a pleasant experience for Dennis Milton, who lost their 1991 middleweight title bout by first-round knockout. (Photo: The Ring) 24. Nov. One of Julian Jackson’s most celebrated (and chilling) one-punch knockouts took place 32 years ago today. On...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo – “I’ll be back in February”
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo says he will return to the ring in February to resume his stalled career. The unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), the twin brother of the more ambitious undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell, has been off the grid for the last 17 months, not defending his WBC title.
Daniel Cormier: Michael Chandler's callouts of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal show UFC title 'isn't at the forefront'
Daniel Cormier thinks winning a UFC championship is no longer Michael Chandler’s top priority. Chandler is 2-3 in the octagon, most recently getting submitted by Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. It took Chandler only two UFC fights to compete for the title, but losses to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and now Poirier have set him back.
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney tells Teofimo Lopez Sr he wants to set up Devin vs. Teo fight
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, posted a video clip on social media, leaving a voicemail message to Teofimo Lopez Sr, saying he wants to set up a Devin-Teofimo Jr fight, provided that both fighters win their next matches. Bill said if Teofimo Sr doesn’t contact him...
worldboxingnews.net
Chris Eubank Jr gets tougher test than Conor Benn vs Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr. gets a considerably more challenging test than Conor Benn on January 21st when he faces former world champion Liam Smith. Wasserman and Boxxer confirmed the clash on Tuesday evening as the pair of Brits battle it out for supremacy in the iconic fight city of Manchester. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez insists on 175-lbs for Dmitry Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is insisting on the rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at 175 rather than the handicap of 168 lbs that promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in for their potential September contest. The Mexican star could live to regret his insistence on making the...
UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
CBS Sports
Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks
In October 2019, Regis Prograis went to war with Josh Taylor and nearly left London as a two-belt world champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament. Instead, Taylor won a narrow majority decision and went on to become undisputed champion two fights later. Prograis, meanwhile, has struggled to find his way back to big fights worthy of his talents. That changes Saturday night when Prograis faces Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC title (PPV, 9 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Envisions Super Fight With Bakhodir Jalolov In the Future
Jared Anderson thinks, “when the dust settles,” that it will be him and Bakhodir Jalolov in opposite corners of the ring. The highly regarded 23-year-old heavyweight from Toledo, Ohio, was recently asked who he considers to be the most legitimate threat among his peers, and he did not hesitate to provide an answer: Jalolov, the 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist from Uzbekistan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Conor McGregor Sued By Former UFC Fighter
Artem Lobov wants millions from Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor has always been a controversial figure within the UFC. He has angered a lot of people with his antics, although these days, he isn’t as popular as he once was. It has been a long time since McGregor was last in the Octagon, and it will be a while before he gets back there.
Comments / 0