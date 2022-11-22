Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
Fox 59
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there will be a large group of […]
proclaimerscv.com
Murder on Thanksgiving: Indiana Man Tortures and Kills Her Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Guilty
An Indiana man got angry after his ex-girlfriend had moved on from him. He tortured and killed the woman during Thanksgiving 2020. Indiana Man Pleaded Guilty For Killing His Ex-Girlfriend. An Indiana man tortured and killed his ex-girlfriend after he found she had moved on from him. The heinous crime...
Documents related to the arrest of Delphi suspect Richard Allen could be unsealed
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Richard Allen was arrested and charged late last month in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. A hearing on whether to unseal documents related to the investigation and the arrest of Allen for the murders is being held today. The evidence which lead to Allen’s […]
Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing […]
Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects
CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed. As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case. Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances." Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German,...
Defense attorneys say Richard Allen is ‘wrong guy’ in Delphi murder case
DELPHI, Ind. — Following a hearing to decide whether the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case will remain sealed or be released, attorneys for a man charged in connection with the killings, Richard Allen, said they weren’t impressed with the case police have put together. Allen’s attorneys said they’ve read the sealed affidavit […]
cbs4indy.com
Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details
Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect wants out of jail while awaiting trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused in the Delphi murders on Monday asked to be released from jail while awaiting trial. Attorneys for Richard Allen filed a request to be released without posting bond or by setting what the request calls a reasonable bail amount. Richard Allen, 50, was...
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WISH-TV
Columbus police searching for road rage shooting suspect
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Columbus are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a Thursday afternoon road rage shooting. At around 4:40 p.m., officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive. That’s a commercial area south of U.S. 31 and about two miles northwest of downtown Columbus.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
FOX 28 Spokane
EXPLAINER: Why are court records sealed in 2 girls’ deaths?
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released. Richard Matthew Allen, a 50-year-old of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor. State police have revealed incremental details about the case since investigations first began, but public calls for more details have accelerated since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest on two murder counts in the killings.
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
Pilot makes emergency aircraft landing in Hancock County
A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing early Friday near the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Greenfield, authorities say.
Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
WISH-TV
Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
korncountry.com
North High School employee arrested for child solicitation, fired after two decades at school
Johnson was fired when Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) learned of the charges on November 23, BCSC Communications Coordinator Josh Burnett said in a statement to LocalNewsDigital. During one of those exchanges, authorities allege that Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual...
Comments / 1