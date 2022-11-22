ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed. As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case.  Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances." Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German,...
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Delphi murders suspect wants out of jail while awaiting trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused in the Delphi murders on Monday asked to be released from jail while awaiting trial. Attorneys for Richard Allen filed a request to be released without posting bond or by setting what the request calls a reasonable bail amount. Richard Allen, 50, was...
DELPHI, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Columbus police searching for road rage shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Columbus are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a Thursday afternoon road rage shooting. At around 4:40 p.m., officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive. That’s a commercial area south of U.S. 31 and about two miles northwest of downtown Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

EXPLAINER: Why are court records sealed in 2 girls’ deaths?

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released. Richard Matthew Allen, a 50-year-old of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor. State police have revealed incremental details about the case since investigations first began, but public calls for more details have accelerated since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest on two murder counts in the killings.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash

ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

