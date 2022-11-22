Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: 52,000 deer harvested; airlines plan route cancelations
Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20. That is compared to nearly 49,000 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. The top three counties for deer harvest were Randolph, Jackson and Adams counties. Illinois’...
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
Black Friday shopping in Illinois? Think twice before parking your car
Black Friday shopping could lead to large crowds and packed parking spaces, depending on where you venture. In Illinois, drivers should think twice about where to park.
advantagenews.com
Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois
One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
Can I drive while high in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
wmay.com
Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High
Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
One-time payment up to $400 for Illinois residents
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Central Illinois Proud
Rainfall Forecast: Widespread rain headed to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Texas and New Mexico is set to bring much needed rain to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. While Saturday will remain dry during the day, clouds are expected to gradually increase across the...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?
(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
KFVS12
Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season
Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
Dramatic Video Shows Illinois Police Rescue Child from Icy Pond
If you've never learned the lesson that you don't play on an icy pond, this should be a teachable moment. There's new dramatic video showing Illinois police rescuing a child and an adult that tried to save them from a frozen pond. There are actually multiple reports from different locations...
Comments / 0