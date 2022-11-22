ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?

(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois

One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High

Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $400 for Illinois residents

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
DECATUR, IL
KFVS12

Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season

Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy