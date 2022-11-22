Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Electric Mercedes G-Class updates: EQG due out in 2024 with four motors
Mercedes-Benz will add the G-Class to its range of electric vehicles in the coming years. Previewed by the 2021 EQG concept, the battery-powered off-roader will feature up to four electric motors and a level of off-road capacity that's on par with the gasoline-powered model's. "From the start, it was decided...
The Mercedes G-Wagen EV Has Party Tricks That Hint at a Super Off-Road Powertrain
EdmundsThe Mercedes EQG won't just be able to spin like the Tasmanian Devil—prototypes have 2-speed transmissions for crawling and highway driving.
Autoblog
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T First Drive Review: Sometimes value is sexy
LOS ANGELES — The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is effectively a 911 with the base Carrera engine but with a few choice mechanical upgrades that are either standard or optional on the more powerful and expensive Carrera S. Those upgrades would otherwise not be available on the base car. The Carrera T also goes on a bit of diet compared to both the base 911 and Carrera S thanks to thinner glass, less sound deadening, a smaller and more compact battery, and the standard deletion of the back seat (you can still add it back in).
Carscoops
Jeep Turbochargers 2023 Compass Giving It A 200HP Version Of The Dodge Hornet’s Engine
Jeep is significantly rejigging the Compass’s engine lineup for 2023 with a de-tuned version of the 2.0-liter turbo engine from the upcoming Dodge Hornet. The 2023 Compass drops the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine that makes 177 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque in favor of the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four that delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 23 hp and 49 lb-ft respectively. In the Dodge Hornet, this engine will be rated for 270 hp (201 kW/274 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. While Alfa Romeo had originally said it would offer a 256-hp version of the 2.0L turbo in the upcoming Tonale, it recently changed plans and will only sell the compact SUV with the 272-hp plug-in hybrid setup.
Road & Track
The Fiat Abarth 500e Is a 155-HP All-Electric Ball of Fun
Fiat performance arm Abarth revealed its first all-electric hot hatch on Tuesday. Named the Abarth 500e, it packs 155 hp from a 42-kWh battery pack, is quicker than the standard 500e, and it comes with a handful of sharp cosmetic upgrades. The news comes just days after Fiat revealed it would be selling the 500e in the United States, giving us some hope we might actually get the Abarth version.
Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van
There's more to the Toyota Previa minivan than meets the eye. Here's what makes it collectible today. The post Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Artificial EV sounds are good, and our Kia EV6 uses them well
Easily one of the most controversial additions to cars in the past 10 years is the introduction of artificial powertrain sounds. And that's entirely understandable. On internal combustion cars, it seems so needless, because the natural noises could be amplified instead of creating a digital facsimile. Worse, the fake sounds usually sound fake and unpleasant. In most internal combustion cars with such augmentation, I try to turn it off. And you would think that would be the case with electric cars, since they're pretty close to silent.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Autoblog
Kia's new logo has thousands of people searching online for 'KN Car'
Like most major automakers, Kia’s well on its way to transitioning to an electric vehicle manufacturer. To give visual weight to its commitment, Kia redesigned its corporate logo in 2021, ditching the homely oval badges in favor of a futuristic nameplate. The new look has been out in the wild for a while now, but it seems to be causing real confusion among people reading it as “KN” instead of “KIA.”
Autoblog
L.A. Show Favorites and driving a custom Land Rover Defender | Autoblog Podcast #757
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. We recap the Los Angeles Auto Show and discuss what it was like and what our favorite reveals were. We also discuss a few of the cars we've been driving including a restomod Land Rover Defender from Osprey Custom Cars and our long-term Kia EV6 GT-Line. Plus, we discuss the GMT400 Chevy and GMC trucks starting to rise in value.
Autoblog
Chevy 3100 pickups from the 1950s get an electric makeover
The electric age meets the Fifties … in luscious cherry red, appetizing buttercream, cool slate blue, and with 294 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks, a California-based restoration operation, is developing an electric version of the classic Chevrolet 3100, the half-ton truck that was one of the best-selling pickups in the U.S. during its production run from 1947 to 1953. The company is taking pre-orders now — at an MSRP of $159,000 — and expects to deliver to customers in 2024.
Autoblog
Rare BMW 2002 Cabriolet up for auction in Munich
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
Autoblog
2022 BMW 3.0 CSL is a manual, rear-wheel-drive throwback to the 1970s
BMW is giving enthusiasts something to be very thankful for this Thanksgiving. The company's M division unveiled a heritage-inspired limited-edition model called 3.0 CSL that was designed as a tribute to the original 3.0 CSL, one of BMW's most emblematic models. Introduced in early 1972 to homologate the E9 in...
Autoblog
There's a Nissan Juke hiding in plain sight on Cambodian money
There have been entire television series and film plots built on conspiracies around the imagery on United States currency, but some countries don’t have such clandestine symbolism on their money. While looking closely at a Cambodian 500-riel note, Tire Meets Road found that the bill features an interesting little Nissan crossover instead of a weird mix of Egyptian, Masonic or patriotic images.
Autoblog
Buick announces Ultium-based EV for the Chinese market
Buick will expand its presence in the EV segment by launching a five-seater crossover on the Chinese market before the end of 2022. The model will use the Ultium technology developed by parent company General Motors, and it will be closely followed by another electric car. Official details about the...
Autoblog
Lucid delivered a startlingly small share of its produced cars to customers
Carmakers across the auto industry have been riddled with problems related to supply chains and logistics that have hindered their ability to get vehicles into the hands of paying customers — but numbers out of carmakers like Lucid show that electric-vehicle startups are taking a bigger hit than incumbents like Ford.
