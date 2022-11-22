Jeep is significantly rejigging the Compass’s engine lineup for 2023 with a de-tuned version of the 2.0-liter turbo engine from the upcoming Dodge Hornet. The 2023 Compass drops the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine that makes 177 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque in favor of the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four that delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 23 hp and 49 lb-ft respectively. In the Dodge Hornet, this engine will be rated for 270 hp (201 kW/274 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. While Alfa Romeo had originally said it would offer a 256-hp version of the 2.0L turbo in the upcoming Tonale, it recently changed plans and will only sell the compact SUV with the 272-hp plug-in hybrid setup.

3 DAYS AGO