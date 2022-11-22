ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

fox7austin.com

Woman shot, killed by DPS trooper in Round Rock after pursuit

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead after being shot by a state trooper. It happened near I-35 and Old Settlers Blvd. in Round Rock Friday afternoon. Officials say the incident started around noon. Round Rock police reported a stolen vehicle, and a trooper found it near Westinghouse and I-35. The trooper tried to pull it over, but the woman inside it kept driving.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation

BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are responding to an apparent officer-involved shooting in Round Rock. The Round Rock Police Department stated the shooting was in the area of the Cracker Barrel at 2350 block of North Interstate Highway 35. Authorities have closed the east bound portion of East Old...
ROUND ROCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash

A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

New details on deadly crash that killed 8-year-old and 13-year-old

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the details of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The department released a statement saying troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-35 near...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors

Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Motorcyclist dies in Temple after crashing with car

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a car this evening in Temple, according to police. They responded to the crash just shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity is unknown as next of kin has not yet been notified.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple PD working on major crash involving 18-wheeler

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is working a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple. Officers are currently at the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue. According to investigators, injuries sustained by the people involved...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

