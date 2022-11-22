Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by DPS trooper in Round Rock after pursuit
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead after being shot by a state trooper. It happened near I-35 and Old Settlers Blvd. in Round Rock Friday afternoon. Officials say the incident started around noon. Round Rock police reported a stolen vehicle, and a trooper found it near Westinghouse and I-35. The trooper tried to pull it over, but the woman inside it kept driving.
fox44news.com
Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation
BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
KWTX
Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are responding to an apparent officer-involved shooting in Round Rock. The Round Rock Police Department stated the shooting was in the area of the Cracker Barrel at 2350 block of North Interstate Highway 35. Authorities have closed the east bound portion of East Old...
KWTX
Young man sentenced to 15 years in prison in killing of Belton teen
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Timothy Joseph Grouss, 18, on Nov. 21, 2022, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the murder of Belton teenager Fernando Martinez in August 2020. Grouss was 16 years old at the time Martinez, 16, was fatally shot near the Lions...
Texas DPS involved in shooting at Round Rock Cracker Barrel, woman killed
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas DPS and the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) are investigating a shooting that ended with a woman killed in Round Rock on Friday. According to RRPD, they received a call around 11:50 a.m. regarding an incident involving a DPS trooper at the Cracker Barrell at 2350 N IH 35.
WacoTrib.com
Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash
A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
fox44news.com
Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
KWTX
Grand jury indicts suspect in McGregor killings on capital murder, aggravated assault charges
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in McLennan County indicted Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, the suspect in the killing of his wife, two stepchildren and two neighbors in McGregor, on capital murder and aggravated assault charges. Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, a native of Mexico, was shot by McGregor police officers during a killing...
New details on deadly crash that killed 8-year-old and 13-year-old
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the details of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The department released a statement saying troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-35 near...
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors
Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
KWTX
Killeen police searching for suspects in robbery of a Mickey’s Convenience store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in the robbery of a business. Officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. Nov. 22 at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. According to police, two...
APD search warrant: Missing 34-year-old presumed dead after search of apartment
Missing person Justin Haden, 34, is presumed dead after a search of his apartment. Another man is believed to have tampered with his corpse.
KWTX
Motorcyclist dies in Temple after crashing with car
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a car this evening in Temple, according to police. They responded to the crash just shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity is unknown as next of kin has not yet been notified.
KWTX
Temple PD working on major crash involving 18-wheeler
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is working a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple. Officers are currently at the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue. According to investigators, injuries sustained by the people involved...
KWTX
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
fox44news.com
Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. on Oct. 20 at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
Comments / 2