klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Thanksgiving Day closures: Grocery stores, food and retail

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means different store hours for shoppers. Big-box retailers including Target and Best Buy, and grocery stores including Costco, Walmart and Hy-Vee will all be closed Thanksgiving day. Most retail stores will be closed, but limited offerings are available at grocery...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers

OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE

