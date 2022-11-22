Read full article on original website
Old Town Bellevue cafe prepares and serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
The Lighthouse Cafe and Coffee served up hot Thanksgiving meals for anyone who needed some good turkey and mashed potatoes or just a place to go for the holiday, bringing the community together.
Performers in Lincoln gearing up for razzle-dazzle holiday spectacular on horseback
Wild Heart Ranch is giving folks in Lincoln a taste of the wild, wild west. As CBS13’s Sakura Gray reports, their equestrian performers are riding like the wind this holiday season.
Sightings of a strange green creature cause holiday hysteria in Wahoo
Sightings of a strange green creature have been causing holiday hysteria as the city of Wahoo celebrates holiday festivities.
Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild Saturday, planning around evening showers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll stay mild Saturday with a high of 57 in the Metro! We start off with sunshine and chilly conditions and gradually warm under increasing cloud cover. As a system passes to our SE we’ll look for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning around the Metro with better chances SE.
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
'Make the future brighter': Malvern grocery store ready to rebuild a year after fire
MALVERN, Iowa — Thursday is Malvern, Iowa's first Thanksgiving without a grocery store in more than a century. Last December, a fire blazed through Mulholland Grocery. A few days later, a freak storm battered what was left of the structure. "I felt a sense of loss not just for...
Douglas Co. Sheriff searching landfill, west Omaha locations for missing woman
43-year-old Cari Allen is still missing. She disappeared late Saturday night and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're pursuing all leads in the case.
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
Travels in the Heartland: Celebrating the season with Nebraska’s Holiday Passport
OMAHA, Neb. (The Walking Tourists) — Cookies. Hot chocolate. Thousands of colorful twinkling lights. Oh, and get a passport stamp. The people who brought you the Nebraska Passport program invite you to visit up to 20 spots around the state for a little holiday cheer and the chance to win prizes as part of the inaugural Nebraska Holiday Passport.
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
Thanksgiving Day closures: Grocery stores, food and retail
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means different store hours for shoppers. Big-box retailers including Target and Best Buy, and grocery stores including Costco, Walmart and Hy-Vee will all be closed Thanksgiving day. Most retail stores will be closed, but limited offerings are available at grocery...
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side,...
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers
OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
