Detroit, MI

Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week

Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims

A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'

Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied

Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting

Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
On the hunt: Buyers hit stores early for Black Friday deals

Westland — Even as retailers pushed Black Friday-style deals for weeks, shoppers still lined up outside their stores early the day after Thanksgiving to capture any other potential savings during this run of historically high inflation. Best Buy's deals started Nov. 20, but customers like Brandon Love, 30, of...
Homes for the Holidays: Palmer Woods home tour

The calendar may say it’s closer to Thanksgiving, but inside Everton Swearing and Arthur White’s 1924 English cottage in Palmer Woods, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Holiday lights twinkle on the living room tree and mantel, a balsam and fir garland winds its way up the stairs to the second floor, and the nearby dining room table is set with century-old china, monogrammed napkins and place cards.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wager on The Game

Lansing — In addition to Big Ten supremacy, pizza and gubernatorial bragging rights will also be on the line in Saturday's rivalry football game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a wager Friday on the contest...
Scouting report: Michigan football at Ohio State

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. ▶ Records: No. 3 Michigan 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 2 Ohio State 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) ▶ Series: Michigan leads, 59-52-6 (Last game: November 27, 2021 — (at) Michigan 42, Ohio State 27) Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News...
Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing

Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
High school football picks: Predicting Saturday's championship games

David Goricki of The Detroit News breaks down each of the four MSHAA high school football championship games at Ford Field on Saturday. No. 1 Belleville (13-0) vs. No. 9 Caledonia (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ▶ How did they make it here?. Belleville, the defending champion, was ranked No. 1...
Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby

A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.
Gas leak in Brighton leads to short evacuation downtown

Brighton — A gas leak at Grand River and Main street downtown caused a brief evacuation of nearby businesses Wednesday morning, according to Brighton Police Deputy Chief Craig Flood. A subcontractor for DTE was replacing a damaged electric pole around 9:35 a.m. when they accidentally hit a gas main...
2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say

A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
