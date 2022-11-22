Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
SCDC Parade Of Lights Comes To Town
Sheldon, Iowa — If your children are looking for Santa Claus he will be in Sheldon on Saturday, November 26th. The Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation will be hosting their second annual Parade of Lights on Saturday at 5:30 P.M. The theme for the parade will be “Home for the Holidays.” Each entry will be lit up with their version of what home looks like for the holidays.
nwestiowa.com
Chicken resolution hatched in Sutherland
SUTHERLAND—Chickens will be allowed on a Sutherland residence after the city formalizes a decision made at the most recent council meeting. The item was not on the Nov. 7 agenda, but the idea was hatched by Shelby Sayker, who asked before the meeting to speak. She and her husband wanted to get chickens at their home on North Oak Street.
185th ARW welcomes back jets, staff to home base
A "Welcome Home" of sorts took place Tuesday afternoon for KC-135 aircraft from Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Dies In Pocahontas County Accident
Havelock, Iowa– A Hartley man died in an accident near Havelock in Pocahontas County on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 2:30 a.m., 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving a 2007 GMC pickup northbound on Highway 4, a mile east and a mile north of Havelock. They tell us that 65-year-old Daniel Meyers of Spencer was southbound on 4 in a 2019 Mack truck.
Iowa Man Gets 108 Months In Prison For Meth Conspiracy
An Iowa man was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to drug distribution charges. Justin Haubrich, 46, from Milford, Iowa, pled guilty on June 28, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute
kiwaradio.com
Pastor’s Pie Auction Termed Huge Success
O’Brien County, Iowa — The recently-ended Thanksgiving Pastor’s Pie Auction has been proclaimed a huge success by officials with Conquering Cancer for O’Brien County, the organization that is the beneficiary of the funds raised by the pie sales. Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County’s Pam Thornton says...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Native communities march to remember children lost in foster care
More than 20 years ago, Amanda Bearshield Palacios’ four children were taken from her. When the Santee Sioux woman struggled with drug use, social services removed her kids from her Sioux City home. She began treatment for addiction, and was still undergoing it when her parental rights were terminated.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
kiwaradio.com
Milford Man To Serve Nine Years In Federal Prison On Meth Charge
Sioux City, Iowa — A Milford man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on a drug distribution charge. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux City, 46-year-old Justin Haubrich of Milford was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison after a June guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
kiwaradio.com
GLR Board Member Proud Of Academic Progress School, Students Have Made
George & Little Rock, Iowa — A northwest Iowa school board member is proud of the academic progress the students in his district have made. We talked to Austin Lloyd, a member of the George-Little Rock School Board. He tells us the situation there. He gives us an idea...
kscj.com
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR DIAZ
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN WHO IS BEING HELD ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN THE NOVEMBER 13TH DEATH OF HIS BROTHER. 24-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL BE ARRAIGNED IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON DECEMBER 12TH. AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED...
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
nwestiowa.com
Two cited following stop in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two people were charged following a traffic stop about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Rock Rapids. The charges against 19-year-old Jonah Ariah Davis of Larchwood and 38-year-old Timothy Rolland Hollenbeck of Rock Rapids stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville on South Bradley Street near First Avenue in Rock Rapids for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing teen returned to home, Wayne County Sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff said that the missing teen has been located and safely returned to her home.
