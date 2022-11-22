Sheldon, Iowa — If your children are looking for Santa Claus he will be in Sheldon on Saturday, November 26th. The Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation will be hosting their second annual Parade of Lights on Saturday at 5:30 P.M. The theme for the parade will be “Home for the Holidays.” Each entry will be lit up with their version of what home looks like for the holidays.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO