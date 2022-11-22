ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

FanDuel Black Friday promo code unlocks $125 in free bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on all of the sports this month, look no further than FanDuel Sportsbook. You can sign up here, and all new members can win $125 in free bets guaranteed. Whether you prefer to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, the World Cup or any other sport, we’ll get you set up in plenty of time.
Syracuse.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for all 3 NFL Thanksgiving games

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thanksgiving is the ultimate feast day in more ways than one, and one of the things we’re thankful for is three NFL games for our viewing and betting pleasure. To step up your enjoyment of the day, you can sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook. Another thing to be thankful for is the chance for all new customers to win $150 in free bets.
Syracuse.com

Why did Bills’ Tre’Davious White return for only 2 series on Thanksgiving vs. Lions?

DETROIT — Stefon Diggs took a moment before the Buffalo Bills played against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day to find Tre’Davious White to give him a pep talk. Diggs said earlier in the week that he’s noticed White regaining his swagger in recent weeks on the practice field. Before White made his NFL return 364 days after tearing his ACL against the New Orleans Saints in last year’s Thanksgiving Day night game, Diggs wanted to remind him who he is.
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

Bills rule out Von Miller vs. Lions after knee injury in 2nd quarter of Thanksgiving Day game

DETROIT — The Buffalo Bills ruled out linebacker Von Miller late in the second quarter of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Miller appeared to suffer the injury during a pass rush when it looked like a player had been pushed into his leg. He was down on the field for a few moments and then walked off on his own power. He was taken into the medical tent and spent several minutes being evaluated before returning to the Bills’ bench.
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

Stefon Diggs gives a little Bills fan something extra to be thankful for before Lions game (Video)

DETROIT — Stefon Diggs always finds a way to put smiles on Buffalo Bills fans’ faces in pre-game warm-ups before every game. The All-Pro wide receiver usually makes a circle around the perimeter of the field to play catch with fans in the stands. On Thursday, Diggs gave a young Bills fan a Thanksgiving memory of a lifetime by bringing him onto the field to have a quick catch.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

DraftKings bonus code and Patriots vs. Vikings picks for Thanksgiving

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. All new customers can jump in on the new DraftKings promotion this NFL season by signing up through this link. One of the best things about this offer is that no DraftKings promo code is required. All it takes is a successful $5 wager on either team’s pre-game money line, and you’ll automatically receive $200 in free bets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus code FULLSYR for Devils vs. Sabres picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There’s a huge 14-game slate in the NHL this Friday night, and Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of all of the action. New customers can sign up today and claim first-bet insurance up to $1,250 with our Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus code FULLSYR.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy