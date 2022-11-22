Read full article on original website
Related
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Sporting News
Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says
The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son
Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
Ja'Marr Chase headlines first Bengals vs. Titans injury report
The Cincinnati Bengals had an extensive injury report list on the Wednesday before they take on the Tennesee Titans. But no name, of course, was bigger than Ja’Marr Chase. After Joe Burrow told reporters before practice that the team expects Chase to play against the Titans, Chase was one of several names who officially went limited on the injury report:
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Could Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have two bad weeks in a row? We think so. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 12 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS. THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
Browns’ field repair: How did someone break into the stadium?
A handful of workers responded to FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday to repair damage in the turf and field left behind from a golf cart.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Comments / 0