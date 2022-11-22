Read full article on original website
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
IGN
Angry Birds 2 - Official Melody Trailer
Angry Birds 2 is ready to welcome Melody, the newest member of the flock. Having grown up in a musical nest, Melody is slow to anger, but when she gets upset, she expresses herself through song to devastating effect. Melody will go live alongside a new in-game event called The Melody Adventure tomorrow.
IGN
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass Will Include New Death Animations [UPDATE]
Update (11/23/22) - Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to confirm that the team isn’t “holding anything back from the main game for the season pass.” This means that there will be no death animations locked behind the season pass for the main story.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Artazon Gym (Grass)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Grass-type Gym Test in Artazon and Defeat the Gym leader Brassius. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
IGN
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
IGN
We Visited Ghibli Park and This Is What We Saw
We visited Ghibli Park, which opened on November 1, 2022, near Nagoya, Japan. This is just some of what we saw!
IGN
Team Ninja Responds to Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot Reports
Nioh developer Team Ninja has responded to rumours that it's planning to reboot the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, indicating that we probably won't see a revival anytime soon. Speaking to VGC, Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee said that, despite showing both franchises at a conference under...
IGN
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Deal: The Best Switch Game for $29
We've been waiting for meaningful discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it came out, and the time has finally come. The gamechanger of an open-world game can be played for hundreds of hours, especially if you invest in the DLC once you've beat the game.
IGN
Valorant: Recent Job Openings Suggest Potential Console Release for the Popular Riot Shooter Title
It's been known for quite some time that Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for its popular shooter title, Valorant. With a beta version of Valorant Mobile already being tested out, it's only a matter of time before the game shows up on Android or iOS. With...
IGN
Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer
The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sell Over 10 Million Units in Their First Three Days and Set a Nintendo Record
Not only has Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold an impressive 10 million combined units within the first three days of launch, they also account for "the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform" within that time frame. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched globally on November 18,...
