IGN

Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details

A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
IGN

Angry Birds 2 - Official Melody Trailer

Angry Birds 2 is ready to welcome Melody, the newest member of the flock. Having grown up in a musical nest, Melody is slow to anger, but when she gets upset, she expresses herself through song to devastating effect. Melody will go live alongside a new in-game event called The Melody Adventure tomorrow.
IGN

Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022

Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
IGN

The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass Will Include New Death Animations [UPDATE]

Update (11/23/22) - Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to confirm that the team isn’t “holding anything back from the main game for the season pass.” This means that there will be no death animations locked behind the season pass for the main story.
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Artazon Gym (Grass)

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Grass-type Gym Test in Artazon and Defeat the Gym leader Brassius. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN

IGN x Nintendo – Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Plushies Competition Terms & Conditions

Ziff Davis International Ltd. 1. By participating in the Nintendo Pokémon Plushies Competition (the "Promotion") promoted by Ziff Davis International Ltd. (the "Promoter"), you agree to these Official Terms & Conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”). When you enter the Promotion, these Terms and Conditions become a contract between you and the Promoter, so read them carefully before participating. This contract includes, without limitation, an indemnification by you of the released parties listed below and a limitation of your rights and remedies.
IGN

Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know

Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
IGN

Team Ninja Responds to Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot Reports

Nioh developer Team Ninja has responded to rumours that it's planning to reboot the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, indicating that we probably won't see a revival anytime soon. Speaking to VGC, Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee said that, despite showing both franchises at a conference under...
IGN

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Deal: The Best Switch Game for $29

We've been waiting for meaningful discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it came out, and the time has finally come. The gamechanger of an open-world game can be played for hundreds of hours, especially if you invest in the DLC once you've beat the game.
IGN

Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer

The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.

