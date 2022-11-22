Ziff Davis International Ltd. 1. By participating in the Nintendo Pokémon Plushies Competition (the "Promotion") promoted by Ziff Davis International Ltd. (the "Promoter"), you agree to these Official Terms & Conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”). When you enter the Promotion, these Terms and Conditions become a contract between you and the Promoter, so read them carefully before participating. This contract includes, without limitation, an indemnification by you of the released parties listed below and a limitation of your rights and remedies.

2 DAYS AGO