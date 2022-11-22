Read full article on original website
Nanny - Review
Nanny is in theaters Nov. 25. Something the horror genre excels at is bridging cultures through a well told native fairytale or folktale. For humans, fear is a universal connector and our regional stories and creatures can help define, and personify, our cultural bête noire with potency. Director/writer Nikyatu Jusu attempts to do just that with Nanny, a contemporary immigration story centering on a Senegalese single mother, Aisha (Anna Diop), trying to build a new life in New York City. Her quiet suffering over the separation from her young son manifests in her everyday life as increasingly frequent nightmares and disturbing visions filled with images and creatures from her native culture. While visually arresting and featuring a star-making performance by Diop, Nanny ultimately is a hodge-podge of too many ideas that never quite converge into one succinct meditation.
Disenchanted - Official Classic Claim Trailer
It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.
Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy
Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
Among twelve moon men leaping
A footprint is a temporary legacy of dust and pressure. Dust envelops us. Every sunbeam illuminates it, swirling, flickering, cavorting, appearing to dance free, but, inevitably, caught in the embrace of gravity, it settles down. Human pressure last effaced the dust of the Moon 50 years ago in December 1972, when astronaut Gene Cernan de-mooned into the departing Apollo 17 lunar module. ...
Why war correspondent Sebastian Junger feels gratitude for his near-death experience
Inspired by his own near-death experience requiring blood donations, author and war correspondent Sebastian Junger now advocates for blood donation to help save other people's lives.
"Those People Had Some Drama!": 18 Real-Life Stories That Folks Really, Really Want To See Turned Into A Biopic
"Why is there not already a film about her?"
