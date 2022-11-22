ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon

Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight

Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names Best Rivalry In College Football

It's rivalry weekend in college football and we're going to see tons of teams playing passionately, no matter what the bowl or national title stakes are. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith though, there's one rivalry that stands out as the best in college football. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith asserted that the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is college football's best rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction

Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play ahead of last regular-season games

The Pac-12 is among the strongest conferences in the nation this season. At this point, six of the 12 teams in the Pac are ranked inside the top 25 in the nation which is the most of any conference. The USC Trojans are in contention to make it to the College Football Playoff, and a handful of other teams have a shot to make it to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game as well. Things could get interesting in the coming weeks, though. While USC faces a tough matchup against Notre Dame, and Oregon heads to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers,...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Patriots Plane Spotted in Charlottesville, Reportedly Provided for UVA Football Memorial Services

The football world continues to support the UVA football team. This time, it is the New England Patriots lending a hand. In order to allow players to attend the funerals of their deceased teammates, the Pats let the Cavaliers use their team plane. A remarkable gesture from the NFL team, although it is unclear if it was a gift or if the team is chartering the plane.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IGN

CM-W vs NB-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022/23, Match 7

Canterbury Magicians will face Northern Brave Women in the 7th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022/23 on Saturday. The magicians lost badly in their previous game against Wellington by 127 runs. Northern Brave on the other hand scored 7 points in their first two matches with their last encounter against Otago being washed out in the mid-way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy