All the Best Black Friday Deals Still Live
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
Black Friday 2022 Streaming Service Deals: HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and More
Everyone knows you can score great Black Friday deals on things like TVs, video games, and more. What you might not know is it’s also a great time to sign up for a streaming service. Many of the major streamers, from HBO Max to Hulu, offer fantastic Black Friday deals on their services. Here’s a rundown of all the best Black Friday streaming service deals you can secure right now.
Sony PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Xbox Series X Successor Might Not Launch Before 2028 as Per New Documents
It's been little over two years since Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox announced the current crop of gaming consoles in the market. Even after all this time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to face supply issues due to continuous demand and issues related to semi-conductor shortage, COVID-19, and more. Fans in India continue to wait anywhere from weeks to months for restocks of both the consoles with stocks lasting mere minutes.
Walmart's Black Friday 2022 Sale: Here Are the Best Deals
Friends, it's Black Friday. Walmart's Black Friday deals have been live since Monday, and they've been phenomenal (you can see all the deals here). Walmart has had the lowest prices on the newest video games -- though some have already sold out. No other retailer has better deals on Apple products. And while they're not in stock at the time of this writing, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available most of the week.
Dell Has the Only Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday Deal We've Seen
This Dell Black Friday deal starts early: Dell is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. This deal is cheaper than buying the Nintendo Switch OLED ($349.99 MSRP) and Splatoon 3 game ($59.99 MSRP) by itself, so you're essentially getting the controller for free. This also happens to be the only currently running Switch OLED deal available.
12 Incredible Deals You Won't Want to Miss on Black Friday
We all love a Black Friday deal, but it can all get a little overwhelming in my opinion. Everything is very noisy, and you've just gotten 17 emails from brands you don't even like. If you want an easy-to-consume, quick read on the very best Black Friday deals, then look no further. Featured just below are IGN staff's personal selections of the very best discounts over the shopping holiday, and you absolutely do not want to miss them. Plus, nerds picked them, so these are perfect for other cool nerds like yourself! If you're really short on time, I've also left a handy TLDR on the deals just below as well; you're welcome.
Black Friday Deal: Metroid Dread Is $39.99
It's rough out there today. There are a lot of Black Friday sales going on, so it can be hard to sift through it all to find the goods. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who hasn't picked up Metroid Dread for whatever reason (no judgement!) now's a good time to correct that minor error. Amazon has Samus Aran's latest mission, a.k.a. Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday. That's the best price we've seen yet on this game.
The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deal Isn't a Roomba, It's the Shark AI VACMOP for $188
The Walmart Black Friday Sale plays host to several great deals, but one of the best standout deals is a robot vacuum and mop that's a better value than any Roomba you can buy. Walmart has the Shark AI VACMOP Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop for only $188.00. That's a pretty massive 60% price drop from its original $479 MSRP and it currently sells for at least $299 everywhere else, including Amazon.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Deal: The Best Switch Game for $29
We've been waiting for meaningful discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it came out, and the time has finally come. The gamechanger of an open-world game can be played for hundreds of hours, especially if you invest in the DLC once you've beat the game.
Get a Discounted Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and 2nd Controller for Black Friday
As part of its Dell Black Friday, Dell has the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. We haven't seen very many Switch OLED deals during Black Friday (and most of the deals originated for Dell), so any discount is welcome. Splatoon 3 hasn't been discounted very much either, since the game came out very recently.
Black Friday 2022: Bring Home a 50-inch Hisense ULED Quantum 4K Smart Fire TV for $299
Black Friday is here and it's time to get in the game. Whether that is a sporting event you want to watch, or the latest video game you want to play, you'll need a great TV to make the most of it. Right now, Amazon has the Hisense 50" ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV on sale, down from the usual $529 to a very impressive $299.
LEGO Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Live
It’s Black Friday, and as always the deals are coming fast. It can be hard to sort through what deals are actually worth picking up. If you’re looking for LEGO sets, either for yourself or to give as gifts, some great deals are available right now. Some of them will only be available today. Below, we’re tracking all the best LEGO Black Friday deals.
One of the Coolest NERF Blasters Is on Sale for Black Friday: 30% Off the Halo Needler
The NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster was released earlier this month for $99.99. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering an incredible Black Friday NERF deal that drops it to only $69.49, a savings of just over 30%. You better jump on this quickly because we don't know how long it will last. It was a hit when it was first released, even at its retail price.
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Sale Should You Shop in 2022?
The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to save some money on gifts for your loved ones (and yourself). With all of the Black Friday deals live right now, there are discounts on just about everything anyone could ever need. What of Cyber Monday, though?...
The Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2022 from LG, TCL, Amazon, Samsung, and More
Black Friday 2022 has official commenced and it's time to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting some pretty amazing deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs and gaming TVs of every size and price range. We've included all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
Amazon Buy 2-Get-1-Free Deal is Back Again for Black Friday
Happy Black Friday! Amazon's 3-for-2, or Buy 2-Get-1-Free deal is officially back, and this time it's heavily focusing on discounted Blu-rays, comics, and books for Black Friday. We've already found some incredible discounts to check out in this returning offer, and you certainly won't be disappointed. This is absolutely one of the best deals available during Black Friday, and a top Amazon deal, so let's get into it.
Black Friday Deals on Every Apple iPad Model: iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro
If you're looking to buy a new Apple iPad tablet, then you're in luck. Amazon and Best Buy have some great Black Friday deals on several different Apple iPad models, including the standard iPad 10.2", the svelte iPad Air, the compact iPad Mini, and the powerful iPad Pro. These deals seem to fluctuate in and out of stock reliatvely often, so check back if the model you're looking for isn't available at the moment.
Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Deals: Huge TV Savings, Video Games, PCs and More Now Live
Thanksgiving is out of the way, and it's time for Black Friday. There are some cracking new discounts to check out in 2022. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals post.
PlayStation Gift Cards Are 15% Off for Black Friday: Perfect for PS5 Digital Owners
Black Friday has officially arrived on PlayStation. If you've been waiting for an excuse to start your Christmas shopping, or even just to treat yourself with a PlayStation gift card, then now is your chance to shine. You can get 15% off Playstation gift cards worth £25, £50, or £100.
