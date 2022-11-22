Read full article on original website
Black Friday 2022 Streaming Service Deals: HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and More
Everyone knows you can score great Black Friday deals on things like TVs, video games, and more. What you might not know is it’s also a great time to sign up for a streaming service. Many of the major streamers, from HBO Max to Hulu, offer fantastic Black Friday deals on their services. Here’s a rundown of all the best Black Friday streaming service deals you can secure right now.
Disenchanted - Official Classic Claim Trailer
It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Review in Progress
The suffocating darkness of Warhammer 40,000's bleak future isn't where one would typically seek out a breath of fresh air, but I've come away from every session of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reinvigorated nonetheless. Whether it's the vicious yet darkly comedic melee brawls or the head-bop-inducing synthwave tracks blasting throughout intense shootouts, this four-player cooperative FPS from developer Fatshark frequently has me grinning like an idiot. While Darktide is still getting updates and new content during its pre-order beta window, sluggish performance issues are the only thing that has tempered my excitement for its full release next week – but even those problems don't diminish the glory that comes with chain-swording heretics in half.
Shirrel Rhoades: 'The Fabelmans' is Steven Spielberg’s own origin story (copy)
By definition, film critics love movies. And thus we love movies about the love of movies. Perhaps the best is “Cinema Paradiso.” Another is “Hugo.” And now we have a new entry, “The Fabelmans.” This is the story of how Steven Spielberg became a filmmaker. A personal story. Spielberg says he planned the movie with...
Kevin Bacon Reveals How James Gunn Recruited Him for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
IGN chats with the veteran actor about joining the MCU -- as himself! -- in Marvel's Christmas special. Kevin Bacon talks about Star-Lord's love for bacon's breakthrough movie Footloose and being surprised by the mention of him the first time he saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. In The...
Angry Birds 2 - Official Melody Trailer
Angry Birds 2 is ready to welcome Melody, the newest member of the flock. Having grown up in a musical nest, Melody is slow to anger, but when she gets upset, she expresses herself through song to devastating effect. Melody will go live alongside a new in-game event called The Melody Adventure tomorrow.
Nanny - Review
Nanny is in theaters Nov. 25. Something the horror genre excels at is bridging cultures through a well told native fairytale or folktale. For humans, fear is a universal connector and our regional stories and creatures can help define, and personify, our cultural bête noire with potency. Director/writer Nikyatu Jusu attempts to do just that with Nanny, a contemporary immigration story centering on a Senegalese single mother, Aisha (Anna Diop), trying to build a new life in New York City. Her quiet suffering over the separation from her young son manifests in her everyday life as increasingly frequent nightmares and disturbing visions filled with images and creatures from her native culture. While visually arresting and featuring a star-making performance by Diop, Nanny ultimately is a hodge-podge of too many ideas that never quite converge into one succinct meditation.
Team Ninja Responds to Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot Reports
Nioh developer Team Ninja has responded to rumours that it's planning to reboot the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, indicating that we probably won't see a revival anytime soon. Speaking to VGC, Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee said that, despite showing both franchises at a conference under...
Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy
Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' dies at 63, rep says
Singer-actress Irene Cara has died at age 63 in her Florida home, her publicist confirmed to Eyewitness News.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Black Friday Deal: Metroid Dread Is $39.99
It's rough out there today. There are a lot of Black Friday sales going on, so it can be hard to sift through it all to find the goods. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who hasn't picked up Metroid Dread for whatever reason (no judgement!) now's a good time to correct that minor error. Amazon has Samus Aran's latest mission, a.k.a. Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday. That's the best price we've seen yet on this game.
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
Shargeek's Retro 67 is a Cute Little Charging Brick Shaped Like a Macintosh Computer
Accessory maker Shargeek recently launched an Indiegogo to fund its latest device — a charging brick shaped like a retro Apple computer with a functional display. The Retro 67 is a compact charging brick similar to the classic Apple computer and the Retro 35, which Shargeek released earlier this year. The big difference between the Retro 35 and Retro 67 is the latter offers 67 watts of power instead of 35W in the Retro 35. Additionally, the Retro 67 has three ports on the device instead of one.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is $20 Off Today
Save $20.00 on all nine Star Wars movies in playable Lego form. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delightfully destructive, but instead of blood and gore you get satisfying Lego sounds and endless coins. If you're looking for a game to play with your kids during the upcoming days off from school, this is the perfect pick.
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Prologue
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we begin our journey in Paldea. We choose our Starter Pokemon and enroll in Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet Version. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
The Callisto Protocol: Several Death Animations Are Locked Behind Season Pass
Striking Distance Studios has announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass, revealing that several player death animations are locked behind the additional purchase. As reported by VGC, the game's Steam page was updated to include the Season Pass's contents, revealing that 13 kill animations (that have been a...
Harrison Ford Didn't Think Indiana Jones 5 Was Necessary, But Is Happy With How It Turned Out
Indiana Jones 5 star Harrison Ford didn't think a fifth film was necessary but ended up happy with how it turned out. Speaking to Empire, Ford said he felt Indiana Jones already had his moment but the new film's script offered an interesting way to extend the character. "I didn't...
