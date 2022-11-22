Read full article on original website
Angry Birds 2 - Official Melody Trailer
Angry Birds 2 is ready to welcome Melody, the newest member of the flock. Having grown up in a musical nest, Melody is slow to anger, but when she gets upset, she expresses herself through song to devastating effect. Melody will go live alongside a new in-game event called The Melody Adventure tomorrow.
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
The Callisto Protocol: Several Death Animations Are Locked Behind Season Pass
Striking Distance Studios has announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass, revealing that several player death animations are locked behind the additional purchase. As reported by VGC, the game's Steam page was updated to include the Season Pass's contents, revealing that 13 kill animations (that have been a...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Prologue
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we begin our journey in Paldea. We choose our Starter Pokemon and enroll in Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet Version. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sell Over 10 Million Units in Their First Three Days and Set a Nintendo Record
Not only has Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold an impressive 10 million combined units within the first three days of launch, they also account for "the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform" within that time frame. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched globally on November 18,...
Sony PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Xbox Series X Successor Might Not Launch Before 2028 as Per New Documents
It's been little over two years since Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox announced the current crop of gaming consoles in the market. Even after all this time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to face supply issues due to continuous demand and issues related to semi-conductor shortage, COVID-19, and more. Fans in India continue to wait anywhere from weeks to months for restocks of both the consoles with stocks lasting mere minutes.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Review in Progress
The suffocating darkness of Warhammer 40,000's bleak future isn't where one would typically seek out a breath of fresh air, but I've come away from every session of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reinvigorated nonetheless. Whether it's the vicious yet darkly comedic melee brawls or the head-bop-inducing synthwave tracks blasting throughout intense shootouts, this four-player cooperative FPS from developer Fatshark frequently has me grinning like an idiot. While Darktide is still getting updates and new content during its pre-order beta window, sluggish performance issues are the only thing that has tempered my excitement for its full release next week – but even those problems don't diminish the glory that comes with chain-swording heretics in half.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
The Best PlayStation Character Face-Off
God of War Ragnarok has finally arrived and has brought Kratos, one of PlayStation’s most iconic characters, back into the spotlight. Kratos has undergone quite a journey from where he began in 2005, but is he the greatest character ever to grace the world of PlayStation? To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide who the best PlayStation character of all time is.
The Elden Ring Player Who Beat Every Single Boss Without Taking a Single Hit Reveals Their Secrets
Last month, GinoMachino successfully completed a world-first run in which they beat Elden Ring without being beat hit once. In this video they talk about their their meticulous planning, the weapons that they used, and how they were able to finally take down Malenia and finish Elden Ring without taking a single hit.
12 Incredible Deals You Won't Want to Miss on Black Friday
We all love a Black Friday deal, but it can all get a little overwhelming in my opinion. Everything is very noisy, and you've just gotten 17 emails from brands you don't even like. If you want an easy-to-consume, quick read on the very best Black Friday deals, then look no further. Featured just below are IGN staff's personal selections of the very best discounts over the shopping holiday, and you absolutely do not want to miss them. Plus, nerds picked them, so these are perfect for other cool nerds like yourself! If you're really short on time, I've also left a handy TLDR on the deals just below as well; you're welcome.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
Shargeek's Retro 67 is a Cute Little Charging Brick Shaped Like a Macintosh Computer
Accessory maker Shargeek recently launched an Indiegogo to fund its latest device — a charging brick shaped like a retro Apple computer with a functional display. The Retro 67 is a compact charging brick similar to the classic Apple computer and the Retro 35, which Shargeek released earlier this year. The big difference between the Retro 35 and Retro 67 is the latter offers 67 watts of power instead of 35W in the Retro 35. Additionally, the Retro 67 has three ports on the device instead of one.
All the Best Black Friday Deals Still Live
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
Team Ninja Responds to Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot Reports
Nioh developer Team Ninja has responded to rumours that it's planning to reboot the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, indicating that we probably won't see a revival anytime soon. Speaking to VGC, Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee said that, despite showing both franchises at a conference under...
We Visited Ghibli Park and This Is What We Saw
We visited Ghibli Park, which opened on November 1, 2022, near Nagoya, Japan. This is just some of what we saw!
The Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals at Amazon
If you've been waiting all year to invest in a Nintendo Switch — or a few new games for your Switch — this Black Friday is the time. Amazon is offering the typical console bundle we see at this time of year, which includes a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online (vital to play with your friends). Amazon also has discounts on tons of games for the Switch, both in physical form and as download codes. That includes newer titles like Bayonetta 3 for 25% off and classic franchise games like Luigi's Mansion 3 for 30% off. Check out more Nintendo deals at Amazon below, or browse all the best Black Friday deals.
Black Friday 2022: Bring Home a 50-inch Hisense ULED Quantum 4K Smart Fire TV for $299
Black Friday is here and it's time to get in the game. Whether that is a sporting event you want to watch, or the latest video game you want to play, you'll need a great TV to make the most of it. Right now, Amazon has the Hisense 50" ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV on sale, down from the usual $529 to a very impressive $299.
The Witcher 3: CD Projekt Red Shares Everything New In Next-Gen Version
CD Projekt Red has finally shared gameplay footage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions, also revealing every upgrade coming to the next-gen version of the 2015 RPG. Revealed during a CD Projekt Red Twitch livestream, a handful of developers outlined the upgraded visuals, brand...
