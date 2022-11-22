ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Yung Miami Congratulates Diddy on Hitting No. 1 With ‘Gotta Move On’

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Diddy and Yung Miami have been romantically linked since 2021, and in 2022, the two rappers joined forces for “Gotta Move On,” a hit single bolstered by the vocals of Ashanti and Bryson Tiller. While the details of their relationship continue to confuse many people, Yung Miami has continued to express her joy at Diddy’s accomplishments — the latest being “Gotta Move On” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1dBd_0jJwsVwG00
Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/WireImage

Inside Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship

Yung Miami described the nature of she and Diddy’s seemingly open relationship in a September 2022 interview with XXL magazine.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said of their connection. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Their unique relationship doesn’t faze Yung Miami; in fact, she gushed about how great of a partner he is.

“He’s supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that — I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had — he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that,’” she said. “He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

The two collaborated for a ‘Gotta Move On’ remix

“Gotta Move On” was originally a song with just Diddy and Bryson Tiller. But Diddy soon followed it up with a package of remixes, including a “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and Yung Miami and a “Kings Remix” featuring Fabolous and embattled rapper Tory Lanez . The original track went on to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Yung Miami took to Instagram to celebrate Diddy’s accomplishment. “Congratulations on going #1 @diddy!!!” she captioned the photo of the two together. “Well deserved. I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication never go unnoticed. KEEP INSPIRING.”

Diddy has an album coming out on his new R&B label, Love Records

“Gotta Move On” is the lead single from Diddy’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, due for release in 2023. It will be his first LP since 2006’s Press Play . The album will be released on his new R&B label, Love Records, an imprint under Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter and about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy said of the new label in a May 2022 statement . “For the label, I’m focusing on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

RELATED: Diddy Once Bought Fake Diamonds and Tried to Pass Them Off as Real

Comments / 4

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death

On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'

Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Page Six

Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

229K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy