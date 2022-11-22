Yung Miami Congratulates Diddy on Hitting No. 1 With ‘Gotta Move On’

Diddy and Yung Miami have been romantically linked since 2021, and in 2022, the two rappers joined forces for “Gotta Move On,” a hit single bolstered by the vocals of Ashanti and Bryson Tiller. While the details of their relationship continue to confuse many people, Yung Miami has continued to express her joy at Diddy’s accomplishments — the latest being “Gotta Move On” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/WireImage

Inside Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship

Yung Miami described the nature of she and Diddy’s seemingly open relationship in a September 2022 interview with XXL magazine.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said of their connection. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Their unique relationship doesn’t faze Yung Miami; in fact, she gushed about how great of a partner he is.

“He’s supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that — I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had — he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that,’” she said. “He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

The two collaborated for a ‘Gotta Move On’ remix

“Gotta Move On” was originally a song with just Diddy and Bryson Tiller. But Diddy soon followed it up with a package of remixes, including a “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and Yung Miami and a “Kings Remix” featuring Fabolous and embattled rapper Tory Lanez . The original track went on to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Yung Miami took to Instagram to celebrate Diddy’s accomplishment. “Congratulations on going #1 @diddy!!!” she captioned the photo of the two together. “Well deserved. I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication never go unnoticed. KEEP INSPIRING.”

Diddy has an album coming out on his new R&B label, Love Records

“Gotta Move On” is the lead single from Diddy’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, due for release in 2023. It will be his first LP since 2006’s Press Play . The album will be released on his new R&B label, Love Records, an imprint under Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter and about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy said of the new label in a May 2022 statement . “For the label, I’m focusing on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

RELATED: Diddy Once Bought Fake Diamonds and Tried to Pass Them Off as Real