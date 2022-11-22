ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Santa Land – Texas Original Drive-Thru Christmas Park

Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through East Texas the people were celebrating and waiting for Christmas at Santa Land, Texas. Santa Land Texas near Tyler is home to the original Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Park. Generations of families have made Santa Land their Christmas destination every year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up

East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Bullard VFD, Christus...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KLTV

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
HIDEAWAY, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving

By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help

Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD Asking For Help Identifying, Locating Joe Bob’s Too Burglary Suspects

Sulphur Springs Police Department asking for assistance in identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. The offense is reported to have occurred early Friday morning. At least three people were caught on video, which SSPD has shared with the public. The individuals appear in the video to be wearing hooded shirts and face coverings, while going through items under counters. The suspect vehicle is believed to be the four-door model pictured at right.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear

Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning

In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
HOOKS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy