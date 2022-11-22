Read full article on original website
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Santa Land – Texas Original Drive-Thru Christmas Park
Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through East Texas the people were celebrating and waiting for Christmas at Santa Land, Texas. Santa Land Texas near Tyler is home to the original Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Park. Generations of families have made Santa Land their Christmas destination every year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Bullard VFD, Christus...
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
Downed power lines shut down US 80 west of Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK)- TxDOT-Tyler has announced that US 80 west of Mineola will be shut down until 2 p.m. because of downed power lines. All four lanes of US 80 are closed near LP 564, TxDOT said to travel safe. This story will be updated when further information is released.
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
Zoning Board Approves Special Use Permit For RV Resort, Temporary Construction Trailer
Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Tuesday night, Nov. 22, approved a special use permit for an RV Resort and another for a temporary construction trailer for a bank. Construction Trailer For New Bank. The ZBA approved a request for a special use permit allowing First National Bank...
Goudarzi and Young law office giving back with Turkey giveaway in Gilmer
UPDATE: 350 additional turkeys were provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse for the second giveaway held at the Yamboree Fair Grounds. GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Law Office of Goudarzi and Young is giving back to East Texas by giving away turkeys in Gilmer. Their second giveaway is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Yamboree Fair […]
Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 21-25, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 21 — Manager’s Choice with Black Beans and Corn, and a Roll. TUESDAY, NOV. 22 — Chicken Fried Steak Fingers, Mixed Vegetables, Macaroni and Cheese, and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 — Turkey, Ham and Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes and a Roll.
Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help
Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Current & Past Board of Directors Gather In Celebration
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding, fêted current and former Foundation Board members with a reception on November 15 at the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs lobby. The reception felt more like a...
SSPD Asking For Help Identifying, Locating Joe Bob’s Too Burglary Suspects
Sulphur Springs Police Department asking for assistance in identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. The offense is reported to have occurred early Friday morning. At least three people were caught on video, which SSPD has shared with the public. The individuals appear in the video to be wearing hooded shirts and face coverings, while going through items under counters. The suspect vehicle is believed to be the four-door model pictured at right.
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning
In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
