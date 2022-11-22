Sulphur Springs Police Department asking for assistance in identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. The offense is reported to have occurred early Friday morning. At least three people were caught on video, which SSPD has shared with the public. The individuals appear in the video to be wearing hooded shirts and face coverings, while going through items under counters. The suspect vehicle is believed to be the four-door model pictured at right.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO