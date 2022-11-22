ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Woman stabbed during attempted robbery on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who tried to rob a woman on the city’s South Side late Wednesday night. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive, just east of Interstate 35. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of setting boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly setting her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Department, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a report of arson.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty

Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
COMAL COUNTY, TX

