Will Marijuana Farmers Markets Soon Be Legal In New York State?
Farmers markets are all the rage. Could we see cannabis farmers markets in New York State soon? When it comes to getting fresher and often cheaper products, many New Yorkers turn to farmers markets,. a market at which local farmers sell their agricultural products directly to consumers. 36 Cannabis Dispensary...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Advance New York's Transition to Clean Transportation
Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that will advance clean transportation efforts by removing barriers to the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property. The legislation will prevent homeowners' associations from prohibiting homeowners from installing charging stations on their private property while also allowing the associations to provide input on the installation process. By making it easier for New Yorkers to transition to electric vehicles, this legislation will contribute to New York State's goal of reaching 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025, and for all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
Why Was Hudson Valley Shut Out of First Round of Legal Weed Stores?
Nearly 40 New York stores across the state will soon be allowed to legally sell weed. Why was the Hudson Valley not included?. The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, on Monday. 36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy...
Is It Illegal to Drive With Frost on Your Windshield in New York?
It's that time of the year. I wake up to go to the gym first thing in the morning, and as I go out to my car, there is frost all over it. Today, the frost wasn't too bad, and I thought, "I should probably be able to see past it. I don't need to scrape it." The visibility today was fine, as I thought, but it got me thinking, could I actually get stopped for having any amount of frost on my windshield?
New York: Who Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle License? How to Get One
New York Gun laws seem to be changing on a daily basis. So, what is the latest? Do you need to get a permit for a Semi-Automatic Rifle? If so what if I want to get one? Is there a specific process? Is it just something that I can add to my gun permit, or will I need a new permit?
The Average Amount of Debt a New Yorker Has May Surprise You
Is your credit score close to or higher than the average in the New York?. Your credit score is extremely important. The benefit of keeping a high score is one of those things that no one tells you about when you're younger. Even having no debt can be detrimental. A credit score follows you everywhere like that episode of Black Mirror where people were ranked by a number system. It sounds hard to believe but your credit score is very similar.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
NY’s Best Reactions to Viral Photo of ‘The Worst’ Counterfeit
Sometimes you just gotta give points for creativity. A homemade New York State inspection sticker has gone viral for being "the worst attempt" at a counterfeit, and it's received some of the best reactions on the internet. Counterfeit Inspection Sticker Goes Viral in New York. "Troopers at SP Endwell were...
People Moving Out of New York Choosing Another State Over Florida
If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York State authorities deal with private interests in the public name
Like unexpectedly stumbling across a section of the zoo populated solely with exotic animals, let the reader ponder public authorities. If they resemble zebras with their familiar black tapered stripes, the stripes of public authorities would not be the only thing uncanny. Some would have antlers, others would breathe fire. But they all would be recognized as relatives of the horse.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift
Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
wxhc.com
NY SNAP Users to Receive Full Benefits This Month
Gov. Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will receive maximum allowable levels of food benefits this month. All houses that participate in SNAP will receive the boost, including those already at the maximum level of benefits. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the funds in 2020 until New York State’s emergency declaration ran out in June 2021. With the federal declaration of a health emergency still ongoing through January, SNAP users will continue to receive maximum monthly benefits until February 2023.
A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]
Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Advocates Call for Update to New York’s “Bottle Bill”
More than 300 New York groups calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to modernize the state’s bottle bill. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Returnable Container Act, advocates released a letter to Gov. Hochul. This letter was signed by various New York environmental and community groups, asking for...
