Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Heartbreaking Loss To Vikings

The New England Patriots played well enough to win Thursday night in Minnesota, but self-inflicted errors and poor situational defense resulted in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings. Mac Jones, finally with solid protection in front of him, completed 28 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and a career-high 389 yards. He was sacked three times but generally had a lot of time to operate in the pocket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss

The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Lamar Jackson’s hip injury was “getting better,” as stated in a Friday afternoon tweet from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Jackson went from […] The post Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win

The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions on Thursday. However, it might have been a pyrrhic victory as Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller was injured. Miller was injured late in the first half and was carted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the […] The post Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Brandon Marshall gets Pats tattoo after losing bet with Edelman

BOSTON -- In terms of the standings and playoff implications, a lot was on the line when the Patriots and Jets met at Gillette Stadium last weekend. But for two former players, a whole lot more was at stake.Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and former Jets (and Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Giants and Seahawks) receiver Brandon Marshall made a bet on "Inside The NFL" on last week's game. If the Jets won, Edelman would have had to get a Jets tattoo.But, thanks to Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return, Edelman won't be donning Gang Green permanently on his skin.Instead, Marshall lost the...
3 Giants most to blame for Week 12 loss vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants have been surprise contenders in the NFC East this season, but their playoff push has come to a screeching half lately. Faced with a chance to prove they meant business this season in their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants faltered, and their once seemingly locked up playoff […] The post 3 Giants most to blame for Week 12 loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Bears

The New York Jets’ clash with the Chicago Bears is full of quarterback intrigue. Ahead of the Jets-Bears game, we’ll be making our New York Jets Week 12 predictions. Mike White replaces the benched Zach Wilson for the Jets. The 27-year-old has not played this season, was so-so in the preseason and has only four […] The post New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

