Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Heartbreaking Loss To Vikings
The New England Patriots played well enough to win Thursday night in Minnesota, but self-inflicted errors and poor situational defense resulted in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings. Mac Jones, finally with solid protection in front of him, completed 28 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and a career-high 389 yards. He was sacked three times but generally had a lot of time to operate in the pocket.
Cowboys get huge Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence updates for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants. While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when...
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott concedes defeat to Cowboys tight ends after comical Whac-a-Mole celebration
The Dallas Cowboys took home their first win on Thanksgiving since 2018 by defeating the New York Giants 28-20. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons led the way but the team’s tight ends stole the show in the fourth quarter. After a two-yard touchdown run from...
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Julian Edelman makes Brandon Marshall pay for bet against Patriots
Never bet against the Patriots when they’re playing the Jets. Brandon Marshall did, and he now has a Patriots tattoo, thanks to Julian Edelman.
Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Lamar Jackson’s hip injury was “getting better,” as stated in a Friday afternoon tweet from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Jackson went from […] The post Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Belichick Not a Fan of Reporter’s Question After Pats Loss
The coach was very curt with reporters after a question about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown.
Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win
The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions on Thursday. However, it might have been a pyrrhic victory as Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller was injured. Miller was injured late in the first half and was carted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the […] The post Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Marshall gets Pats tattoo after losing bet with Edelman
BOSTON -- In terms of the standings and playoff implications, a lot was on the line when the Patriots and Jets met at Gillette Stadium last weekend. But for two former players, a whole lot more was at stake.Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and former Jets (and Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Giants and Seahawks) receiver Brandon Marshall made a bet on "Inside The NFL" on last week's game. If the Jets won, Edelman would have had to get a Jets tattoo.But, thanks to Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return, Edelman won't be donning Gang Green permanently on his skin.Instead, Marshall lost the...
Who do the Buffalo Bills play next? What to know about Thursday Night Football, Week 13
When last we saw Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, they were walking off the frozen turf at Highmark Stadium last January with their heads literally still spinning. They had just endured one of the most humbling defeats that any NFL team has ever suffered, a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo...
3 Giants most to blame for Week 12 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants have been surprise contenders in the NFC East this season, but their playoff push has come to a screeching half lately. Faced with a chance to prove they meant business this season in their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants faltered, and their once seemingly locked up playoff […] The post 3 Giants most to blame for Week 12 loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Bears
The New York Jets’ clash with the Chicago Bears is full of quarterback intrigue. Ahead of the Jets-Bears game, we’ll be making our New York Jets Week 12 predictions. Mike White replaces the benched Zach Wilson for the Jets. The 27-year-old has not played this season, was so-so in the preseason and has only four […] The post New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
