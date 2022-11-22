Read full article on original website
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday night, which is expected to bring chilly conditions Thursday and Friday. Layer up and bundle up for Thanksgiving day, especially if you plan to head out to the parade!. Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM...
KFOX 14
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
El Paso residents bundle up for Black Friday deals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Pasoans were bundled up head to toe, trying to score deals on Black Friday. Many residents were seen making a trip to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday, creating long lines outside many stores. However, other people are waiting for Cyber Monday to score great […]
El Paso man begins his run across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
cbs4local.com
We're in for a cold and windy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — We are looking at temperatures in the mid 60s for Wednesday and breezy conditions. An overnight cold front will bring us a cold Thanksgiving Day, breezy winds and winter weather. Now is the time to practice the 4 Ps: Check on "People" who need...
El Paso News
WATCH: 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Cool and breezy Thanksgiving Day, wintry weather arrives Friday
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for a winter storm that will arrive late Thursday and Friday. As a winter weather system moves into the area, weather models are showing the Sacramento Mountains and Hudspeth county will experience the most snow accumulation anywhere from 2 to 10 inches possible.
KVIA
El Pasoans taking advantage of Black Friday deals
EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of shoppers in El Paso are flocking to their favorite stores to take advantage of Black Friday shopping deals. Shoppers will be hunting for the best deals online and at stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. This year, shoppers are expected to be more selective...
KVIA
El Paso’s Reynolds Home hosts ‘Jingle Brawls’
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the Reynolds Home is hosting an event to raise funds to help families across the region. The first annual "Jingle Brawls" Toy Drive will take place Sunday at the home located on 8023 San Jose Rd. There will be live luchador wrestling throughout...
KVIA
4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
El Paso News
Rain Mixing to Flurries Friday Morning; Winter Storm Warning in New Mexico; Warmer Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope you had a blessed day. Many are grateful that the sunshine was out and the winds not too bad for the parade today. Everything changes fast over the next 24 hours. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: Expect cloudy skies with light rain showers here and...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: Parade, lights and everything holidays
This is your weekend update – a few days early – as El Paso Matters helps you plan for family-friendly holiday events across the borderland starting on Thanksgiving Day. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia Street. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras, El Paso Style” and the grand marshals are Jimmy Rogers Jr. and John Folmer. The parade will air live on KTSM Channel 9 and online at ktsm.com. Information: sunbowl.org/events/parade.
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
‘Polar Express’ model railroad chugs into Downtown El Paso for holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love model railroad trains, you might want to plan a visit to a Downtown El Paso bank this holiday season to see this special “Polar Express”-themed choo-choo. Sunflower Bank is teaming up with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso for the second year with what […]
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 25, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
