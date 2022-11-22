Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
103.3 WKFR
One-Chip Challenge Caused Colon Elementary Student To Have Medical Issue
You might say, I'm a bit of a spice nut. I was a regular subscriber to the "Hot Ones" Heatonist Hot Sauce Club for years, and only TWO of those sauces completely broke me. I've eaten raw peppers, and wasabi, all for the sake of science, and learning... can I handle it? (They did burn like hell, but I'm still alive thankfully.)
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
WWMTCw
Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
abc57.com
Trafficking Tragedy: Austin's story, how one pill can end a life
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Michiana’s drug problem is affecting local families. Your next-door neighbor, your high school classmate, your family could all be potential victims of the international drug trade. Fentanyl is unlike any other drug problem in modern history. Some researchers have gone as far as calling it...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man heading to prison, repeat drug crimes
A Dowagiac man is heading back to prison, after repeat drug crimes in Cass County. It happened in February, when police found meth and scales in the home of 42-year-old Steven Wood. He pleaded guilty to delivery and manufacturing of meth and was sentenced to three to 20 years in...
Michigan state troopers seize firearms
Several illegal firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County
wtvbam.com
Baker proposes creation of Citizens Academy program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is proposing the creation of a Citizens Academy program that he says would help inform citizens about their local government. The item is on Monday’s City Council agenda. Baker says in his memo to the Council that the program...
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
go955.com
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office help drivers navigate US-127 diverging diamond
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation improved the busy interchange in Jackson County and County Sheriffs are helping residents navigate through the intersection. The diverging diamond (DDI) at the I-94/U.S.-127 interchange just north of the Jackson city limits can be challenging and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0