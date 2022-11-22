Read full article on original website
Putin Branded a Narcissist in Leaked FSB Letters
"To criticize Putin's image is to betray your own interests," an FSB whistleblower said in an email shared with Newsweek.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Moscow’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
Kyiv opens Grain from Ukraine scheme to get food to Africa’s poorest countries
Up to 60 Ukrainian grain ships can be sent by the middle of next year to some of the world’s poorest countries in Africa, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said in a statement released to the Guardian. In a move that challenges the Russian narrative that the west’s response...
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win. ...
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.
Far-right Ben-Gvir to be Israel's national security minister
JERUSALEM (AP) — Extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts, will become Israel’s next minister of national security, according to the first of what are expected to be several coalition deals struck by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. Likud announced the agreement with Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party on Friday. Negotiations with three other potential far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition partners are ongoing. If successful, Netanyahu would return to the prime minister’s office and preside over the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history. The awarding of the sensitive role to Ben-Gvir raises concerns of a further escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Ben-Gvir and his allies hope to grant immunity to Israeli soldiers who shoot at Palestinians, deport rival lawmakers and impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of attacks on Jews.
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.
