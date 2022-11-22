ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it

In early August, on the day the New York Jets lost first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton due to injury for yet another season, head coach Robert Saleh began to grapple with the impact it could have on Zach Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas had retreated to his office and was lining up potential free agent options to patch the offensive line, while Saleh leaned against a practice facility wall and contemplated what this meant for his presumed franchise quarterback.
Washington QB Carson Wentz understands why Commanders are staying with Taylor Heinicke: 'I get it'

Carson Wentz isn’t happy about it, but he understands why the Washington Commanders won’t be bringing him back as a starter after his finger injury. The Commanders officially opted to stick with backup Taylor Heinicke moving forward. Wentz returned to practice Wednesday, which marked his first action since he fractured a finger on his right hand on Oct. 13, though he will be Heinicke’s backup when he is officially active again.
