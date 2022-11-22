Carson Wentz isn’t happy about it, but he understands why the Washington Commanders won’t be bringing him back as a starter after his finger injury. The Commanders officially opted to stick with backup Taylor Heinicke moving forward. Wentz returned to practice Wednesday, which marked his first action since he fractured a finger on his right hand on Oct. 13, though he will be Heinicke’s backup when he is officially active again.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO