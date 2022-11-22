Read full article on original website
New barriers placed outside Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store after fatal SUV crash
New barriers were placed outside a Massachusetts Apple store days after one person was killed and 20 others hurt when an SUV crashed into the store at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. It wasn't clear when the Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops would reopen....
Several people remain hospitalized after SUV barrels into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
Several people who were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, killing one person, remained hospitalized Tuesday. South Shore Hospital received and treated a total of 18 patients on Monday, and 10 patients were discharged by 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to South Shore Health.
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
Hundreds evacuated from New England high-rise after Thanksgiving morning electrical fire
Hundreds of people were forced from their apartments early Thanksgiving morning after a fire in the electrical room of a Worcester, Massachusetts, high rise building. Worcester firefighters responded to a fire in an electrical room of the Plumley Village High Rise at 16 Laurel Street just before 4 a.m. "The...
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose
BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues
New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
Tanks-giving: New England businessman giving away thousands of gallons of free gas...again
A Massachusetts businessman is once again giving away thousands of gallons of free gas at a Norwood station ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend. Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. plans to give 50,000 gallons of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 on Wednesday. The promotion...
New Hampshire soup kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
