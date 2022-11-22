DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Purdue as a 10.5 point favorite in the Bucket Game. Purdue (7-4, 5-3) will know more about what’s at stake after Friday’s matchup between Nebraska and Iowa. Either way, Purdue will look to win the Old Oaken Bucket for a second consecutive year. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) has struggled this season but is coming off a double overtime victory against Michigan State. Let’s take a look at how the teams stack up:

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO