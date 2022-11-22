ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Tamar Bates’ career day sparks IU men’s basketball to victory

Tamar Bates finally had a breakout game. The sophomore guard has shown short flashes of brilliance in his spells off the bench during several games over his first season-and-change in Bloomington. But he’d yet to have a real signature performance. The type where he was the best player on the court, and one of the biggest reasons Indiana men’s basketball won a game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yahoo Sports

Purdue vs Indiana Prediction Game Preview

Purdue vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Purdue (7-4), Indiana (4-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Purdue Will Win. The Indiana passing game isn’t working. Dexter Williams is a dangerous all-around playmaker, and he proved...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue at Indiana Game Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Purdue as a 10.5 point favorite in the Bucket Game. Purdue (7-4, 5-3) will know more about what’s at stake after Friday’s matchup between Nebraska and Iowa. Either way, Purdue will look to win the Old Oaken Bucket for a second consecutive year. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) has struggled this season but is coming off a double overtime victory against Michigan State. Let’s take a look at how the teams stack up:
BLOOMINGTON, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

