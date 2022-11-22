Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
WISH-TV
Scientists warn about dangers of testing for COVID before Thanksgiving gatherings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is near. If you’re thinking about buying an at-home COVID-19 test to rule out an infection before your holiday gathering, you might want to save your time and money. Scientists in the Netherlands had health care professionals collect nasal swabs of 3,600 asymptomatic people...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced to 50 years for molestation
A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
