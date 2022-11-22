Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church
MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
Lexington, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Owensboro High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 25, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
whopam.com
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
14news.com
Some lanes of 2nd St. back open in Henderson after DUI crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams were closed early Friday morning. They say there was a DUI crash and power lines were down. Police say westbound lanes and one eastbound lane opened before 6 a.m. Police...
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivor gives Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers
LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa. Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10. She got...
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
whopam.com
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
14news.com
Dispatch: Reported shooting in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to reports of a shooting. According to dispatch, the reported shooting happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Officials say this is an active scene. Our crews on scene say Henderson Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s...
westkentuckystar.com
Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY
As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
whopam.com
Pioneers continue long tradition of handing out hot Thanksgiving dinners
Pioneers, Inc. continued a tradition nearly four decades long Thanksgiving Day by handing out hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinner plates to anyone who needed one in front of its headquarters on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. William Brown coordinates the event that began in 1984 and says it’s just a...
Comments / 0