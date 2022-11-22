ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

Pete Maravich is one of the most underappreciated scorers in NBA history and a name that is often forgotten about while discussing the all-time greats in the sport. He never won a championship, and he didn't have a long prime, but Maravich was easily one of the most dangerous scorers in the league during his prime.
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
